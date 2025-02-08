  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International North African migrant arrested in France after missing 11-year-old found murdered

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
3,591
Reaction score
2,707
Louise Lassale, an 11-year-old from Essonne in northern France, was reported missing on Friday afternoon after she failed to return home from walking her dog.

She was found murdered early this morning in woodland, with a North African migrant has been arrested and is in police custody.



 
France is just hopeless, French liberal women are gonna find a way to excuse this and somehow blame this child and white Christians for what happened.
 
Darkballs said:
Yet russia still sucks.
Click to expand...
You need a lobotomy. Also you tucked in the other thread.

Anyway, very sad. We shouldn’t have a thread on each one of these. Bleeding heart leftists want more of this. Normal people realize it’s bad.
 
Koro_11 said:
France is just hopeless, French liberal women are gonna find a way to excuse this and somehow blame this child and white Christians for what happened.
Click to expand...
They voted for a right wing party to end this a few months ago tbf, but all the liberal parties colluded together to block out the vote.
 
Rob Battisti said:
You need a lobotomy. Also you tucked in the other thread.

Anyway, very sad. We shouldn’t have a thread on each one of these. Bleeding heart leftists want more of this. Normal people realize it’s bad.
Click to expand...
I agree. This section of the forum would be overwhelmed if every incident of cultural enrichment had a thread.

This is definitely worthy, though. This is horrific and France seems rightly angry.
 
Rob Battisti said:
You need a lobotomy.
Click to expand...
For laughing at the russian trolls? Nah, they deserve it.

Rob Battisti said:
Also you tucked in the other thread.
Click to expand...

Nah, again. Trump did in fact raise the deficit by $15 trillion. I just didn't think you crying about it was worth my time.

But lets get back to this thread: While I understand the russian desire to highlight migrant crime to have the west turn against it's own interests, I'm still gonna insist that Putin is gay and that his supporters are only here because they are too feeble to die in Ukraine.
 
Croo67 said:
They voted for a right wing party to end this a few months ago tbf, but all the liberal parties colluded together to block out the vote.
Click to expand...
Yeah, they're the ultimate cucks, most bad ideas that spread throughout the world originated in France.
 
Darkballs said:
For laughing at the russian trolls? Nah, they deserve it.



Nah, again. Trump did in fact raise the deficit by $15 trillion. I just didn't think you crying about it was worth my time.

But lets get back to this thread: While I understand the russian desire to highlight migrant crime to have the west turn against it's own interests, I'm still gonna insist that Putin is gay and that his supporters are only here because they are too feeble to die in Ukraine.
Click to expand...
If Russia hates the west so much, why wouldn’t it want feral migrants running about causing social unrest?

People don’t need a Russian man to tell them to feel angry about an 11-year-old being murdered.

Take your retarded logic elsewhere.
 
Croo67 said:
If Russia hates the west so much, why wouldn’t it want feral migrants running about causing social unrest?

People don’t need a Russian man to tell them to feel angry about an 11-year-old being murdered.

Take your retarded logic elsewhere.
Click to expand...
Yet, Russia keeps sending immigrants to the Polish border and cause havoc
 
Croo67 said:
If Russia hates the west so much, why wouldn’t it want feral migrants running about causing social unrest?
Click to expand...

Then you wouldn't be able to spam these threads on sherdog.

Good luck in Ukraine. You guys are doing awesome.
 
Darkballs said:
Then you wouldn't be able to spam these threads on sherdog.

Good luck in Ukraine. You guys are doing awesome.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I don’t need Russia to tell me skyrocketing rape and murder rates are bad.

Unless you’re suggesting all these stats and horror stories in the news are fake.
 
Darkballs said:
For laughing at the russian trolls? Nah, they deserve it.



Nah, again. Trump did in fact raise the deficit by $15 trillion. I just didn't think you crying about it was worth my time.

But lets get back to this thread: While I understand the russian desire to highlight migrant crime to have the west turn against it's own interests, I'm still gonna insist that Putin is gay and that his supporters are only here because they are too feeble to die in Ukraine.
Click to expand...
You seem confident. Want to make a WR bet?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Crime MS-13 gang member who raped and murdered austic girl in Maryland was allowed to enroll into high-school after arrest
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
3K
mkess101
mkess101
Takes Two To Tango
News Father of Missing Hawaii Woman Found Dead in Los Angeles 2 Weeks After His Daughter's Disappearance
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
4K
Osculater
Osculater
LeonardoBjj
International North Korea boasts of ‘the world’s strongest’ missile, but experts say it’s too big to use in war
2
Replies
25
Views
890
Madmick
Madmick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,045
Messages
56,868,463
Members
175,436
Latest member
Bdoober!88

Share this page

Back
Top