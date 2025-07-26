Normalize 5 round non-main events

Goat Poster
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2016
- Messages
- 851
- Reaction score
- 1,781
Everyone wants to see better fighters fight for longer. Besides that when fighters get to contend for the belt many times they barely have 5 round experience and in some cases don't even have it.
Maybe allow for a 30-27 or worse to just be stopped at the end of the 3rd so fighters don't take unecessary damage and we don't get 1 sided beatdowns.
Why would anyone not want more 5 rounders?
Maybe allow for a 30-27 or worse to just be stopped at the end of the 3rd so fighters don't take unecessary damage and we don't get 1 sided beatdowns.
Why would anyone not want more 5 rounders?