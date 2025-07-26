  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Normalize 5 round non-main events

Everyone wants to see better fighters fight for longer. Besides that when fighters get to contend for the belt many times they barely have 5 round experience and in some cases don't even have it.

Maybe allow for a 30-27 or worse to just be stopped at the end of the 3rd so fighters don't take unecessary damage and we don't get 1 sided beatdowns.

Why would anyone not want more 5 rounders?
 
They could easily have a rule where a top 5 ranked guy is eligible for a 5 round non-main event.

But Dana is messing around with the rankings (as well as the MMA press) because those things don't perfectly reflect his vision of what constitutes "good", so I'm not sure how else you'd do it.

This seems more likely to happen once Dana shoves off, which hopefully won't be too long.
 
Maybe if both fighters are top 5 ranked. Not every fight needs to be 5.
 
I get the spirit of it but I don't like it outside of maybe the top 5.

You're basically increasing damage, head trauma, mileage, risk, with little real reward, especially if you aren't in the title picture.

IMO title fights should also be a bigger challenge all around, so I like the difference.
 
None of the potential UFC broadcast partners would put up with that. Not knowing whether a non-main event fight is going to last 17 minutes or 17 seconds is bad enough. Adding more fights before a main event that need to be scheduled for 29 minutes and might take the blink of an eye is not going to happen unless and until the broadcast model is changed to streaming only where scheduling is optional. it's not like filling holes in broadcast time could be accomplished by showing undercard replays . . .
 
Just because you’re a loser with nothing else to do doesn’t mean everybody else is
 
Nah. Only main/co main should be 5rds. These cards would be too long and some of these fighters would just lay N pray.
 
