None of this would have actually happened, had Adesanya kept quiet and did not taunt Pereira into taking up MMA

I think he would have done it anyway. Just having a guy who is primarily a striker that you beat twice being a champ there, why not go for it? plus he did both sports for awhile so he still had the KB career if it didnt work out.
 
HHJ said:
I think he would have done it anyway. Just having a guy who is primarily a striker that you beat twice being a champ there, why not go for it? plus he did both sports for awhile so he still had the KB career if it didnt work out.
Click to expand...
The biggest spark to Poatans rocket into greatness was Izzy being a Champ and there being a rivalry. That helped him speed run the early part of his UFC career and get to doing work at the championship level.
 
