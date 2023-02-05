Non-UFC betting mega-thread (no UFC) 🐋

Fully aware that Tapology pick percentages are not related to the opening lines, but I hope the bookies underestimate Adjouj and Scatizzi as much as the Tapology users do.

People see their opponents have an undefeated record and just auto pick them
 
Bellator 291 odds released Sunday, February 19

took Leonardos Sinis +475 and +375, 2 units total

4.7244 inch reach advantage, his reach is 1.8 meters which is 70.8661 inches ..... 1.9685 inches taller, late replacement, 11 days notice

also took Liam McCracken +150 for 1 unit, opened +205, he's leading the 199 vote tapology poll at 65%, don't have his reach or height but he seems decent, sounds like paddy pimplett in his interview

Might take a chance on Ellina at +155, though I'll hold out until it gets wider.

She looked in great shape against Jackson and for as long as it stays standing she should hurt Jena pretty bad.
 
Think I'll end up putting a bunch of unders for the prelims on a parlay alongside MLs for guys like Popov, Piotr and Shipman.

Scattizzi too depending on what his line is.
 
Riding with a Popov/Piotr/Shipman/Scatizzi/Norbert parlay for now.
 
Anyone got any thoughts on Pedro Vs Kennedy? Pedro is really scrappy with a great gas tank and never gives up, he usually makes a decent dog but I haven't pulled the trigger yet.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Anyone got any thoughts on Pedro Vs Kennedy? Pedro is really scrappy with a great gas tank and never gives up, he usually makes a decent dog but I haven't pulled the trigger yet.
I have Kennedy on a parlay but probably wouldn't touch him at his current odds. Doubt Pedro beats him unless he catches him with something though.

Jeremy isn't prone to gassing or anything, and he's a pretty disciplined fighter so I don't really see a path for Pedro here.

Put a bunch of unders on another parlay - u1.5 for Khasan fight/u2.5 for Kelly fight/u2.5 Ward fight/Noveni ML/Piotr ML

Not really worried about any of the unders except maybe the Khasan one since he could take it slow. Shipman's gone under for pretty much his whole career so I figure he'll either crush Ward with something or get caught himself, and it was at +135 so a no brainer to add.
 
Thesnake101 said:
I have Kennedy on a parlay but probably wouldn't touch him at his current odds. Doubt Pedro beats him unless he catches him with something though.

Jeremy isn't prone to gassing or anything, and he's a pretty disciplined fighter so I don't really see a path for Pedro here.
I don't usually think of Mads as gassy either though, Pedro seems to have a way of making guys work harder than they're used to.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I don't usually think of Mads as gassy either though, Pedro seems to have a way of making guys work harder than they're used to.
He's not a Phil Baroni guy but we have seen Mads slow down before, and two of his UFC losses came by third round finishes (to Prazeres and Allen, but still).

I just don't see Jeremy as a guy who would end up dead tired in a third round fight though. Even if he does, I don't know if Pedro is good enough to take two rounds off of him.
 
Thesnake101 said:
He's not a Phil Baroni guy but we have seen Mads slow down before, and two of his UFC losses came by third round finishes (to Prazeres and Allen, but still).

I just don't see Jeremy as a guy who would end up dead tired in a third round fight though. Even if he does, I don't know if Pedro is good enough to take two rounds off of him.
Yeah I'll ponder it some more lol. If he doesn't get finished he always tends to be in close split decisions. Plus he has the home advantage for this one.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Anyone got any thoughts on Pedro Vs Kennedy? Pedro is really scrappy with a great gas tank and never gives up, he usually makes a decent dog but I haven't pulled the trigger yet.
I got Kennedy in a parlay. His 3 L's include Borics who's top tier, a juiced Laurentino that he avenged, and Volkanovski, an all time great and the current best fighter in the world. Good all rounder and I've never seen him prone to gassing, looks in amazing shape from pics I've seen during camp. Pedro's win over Burnell is quality, but he's an SBG fighter so auto red flag lol.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Anyone got any thoughts on Pedro Vs Kennedy? Pedro is really scrappy with a great gas tank and never gives up, he usually makes a decent dog but I haven't pulled the trigger yet.
I bet against Pedro vs Weichel and Burnell and the MF just outcardio and outpaced both of them. I think Kennedy will blanket him for 3 rounds for a boring decision but Pedro has proven me wrong twice already, so Im not touching this bet. I'll be putting my money on Andre Muniz on the UFC and after looking at Clarke's opponent at the weigh ins, I might play Clarke ITD (-165). I will also probably parlay Moore, Norbert, Piotr, Hill, Clarke, and Popov. My only concern is how Norbert will look like after a long layoff, he should win this rather easily by sub, though.
 
BigSteve said:
Khasan/Hudson O1.5 500 to win 650

Bishop 1,000 to win 666

Smullen 500 to win 1,100

Clarke SUB/DEC 1,000 to win 840
Clarke SUB 3 100 to win 1,400
O1.5 Rounds 500 to win 450

Kennedy RD3/DEC 500 to win 450

Storley 500 to win 650
tremendous odds on the clarke one, tailink
 
