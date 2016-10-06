  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Non steroid alternatives (ostarine mk2866 talk)

Hey guys, sorry if this is against rules.

Do any of you use a non steroid alternatives that you find work?



I foolishly, drunkenly ordered LA Muscle Norateen Heavyweight II and I've been feeling good. I've started training more and get crazy dreams every night instead of the void.

It's probably 90% placebo and just some nutrients I'm missing but I certainly feel recovery is better. Probably from better sleep if anything.
 
dat dere celltech

Jack3d original formula
 
^

Watch out for heavy solids (lead) and liver damage. You can easily find supps missing the banned substance label.

Hard work and once you think you have hit your natural limits, maybe check out AAS.
 
Hard work is lame and for squares, there has to be a shortcut

not srs
 
Sarms..........peptides.........Dr Frankensteins labatory
 
cheap creatine monohydrate and balanced diet?
 
ARA stacked with AneBeta elite and some soy lecithin. As good as it gets for natties
 
Was reading about them yesterday. Although producers claim there are almost no side-effects, it's basically still in the experimental stage and results seem to show that SARMs do have similar but less severe side-effects as AAS.
 
Last edited:
Do you mean non-steroid supplements or do you mean lab steroids that aren't illegal yet? Big difference between the two.

If you truly mean non-steroid...eat more red meat, lift heavier things, and sleep more. Spiking your cholesterol levels will naturally ramp up your T production.

Your diet, routine, and recovery time will give you more results than anything in a bottle will.
 
look up doug hepburns diet and sleep 10 hours a day.
 
