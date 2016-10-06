Non steroid alternatives (ostarine mk2866 talk)

Phlog
Hey guys, sorry if this is against rules.
Do any of you use a non steroid alternatives that you find work?
I foolishly, drunkenly ordered LA Muscle Norateen Heavyweight II and I've been feeling good. I've started training more and get crazy dreams every night instead of the void.
It's probably 90% placebo and just some nutrients I'm missing but I certainly feel recovery is better. Probably from better sleep if anything.
