Shoop NON GIF SHOOP CONTEST V12 (UFC 322) VOTING THREAD! VOTE NOW!!!

You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops.

  • Total voters
    43
  • Poll closed .
Arqueto

Arqueto

'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
29,865
Reaction score
105,703
We are live with the voting for the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V12" (NGS). Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!


You have 5 votes total
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.

That's it!

NGS V12 is a ONE-ROUND event. This event was for UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

******************************* PRIZES *******************************

So far we have $70 in prizes

$50 @Arqueto $20 @Reach4theSky

Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V12 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************

You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops.
01. @Otto!
UFC-poster.jpg


02. @lostdog000
VALDONE.png


03. @Pequeño Corey
56-A19-E0-B-F2-E4-42-FB-AD59-7-D2-E621-A8358.jpg


04. @oski
322-shoop.png


05. @Why did you
G5qmtc-Vac-Acv-Fdr-1.jpg


06. @Reach4theSky
HKBqfQv.jpg


07. @AleYeah
54935488945-08f8bc4eaf-c.jpg


08. @AmonTobin
UFC322shoop.jpg


09. @Myrddin Wild
322-NGS-FINAL-Contest-Entry-3.jpg


10. @SenorFranko
Picsart-25-11-19-21-47-56-657.png


11. @Natural Order
ngs2025222.jpg


12. @jeff7b9
322-shoop-2.png


13. @Siver!
1763587705308.png


14. @Arqueto
NGSV12-Final.png
 

Attachments

  • UFC poster.jpg
    UFC poster.jpg
    500.9 KB · Views: 5
  • VALDONE.png
    VALDONE.png
    810.5 KB · Views: 5
  • UFC322shoop.jpg
    UFC322shoop.jpg
    998.5 KB · Views: 5
  • 322-shoop.png
    322-shoop.png
    1.8 MB · Views: 3
  • G5qmtcVacAcvFdr (1).jpg
    G5qmtcVacAcvFdr (1).jpg
    206.5 KB · Views: 4
  • HKBqfQv.jpeg
    HKBqfQv.jpeg
    98.7 KB · Views: 3
  • 54935488945_08f8bc4eaf_c.jpg
    54935488945_08f8bc4eaf_c.jpg
    91.9 KB · Views: 5
  • 56A19E0B-F2E4-42FB-AD59-7D2E621A8358.jpeg
    56A19E0B-F2E4-42FB-AD59-7D2E621A8358.jpeg
    267 KB · Views: 4
  • UFC322shoop.jpg
    UFC322shoop.jpg
    998.5 KB · Views: 5
  • 322 NGS FINAL Contest Entry 3.jpg
    322 NGS FINAL Contest Entry 3.jpg
    70.5 KB · Views: 5
Last edited:
Arqueto said:
We are live with the voting for the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V12" (NGS). Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!


You have 5 votes total
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.

That's it!

NGS V12 is a ONE-ROUND event. This event was for UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

******************************* PRIZES *******************************

So far we have $70 in prizes

$50 @Arqueto $20 @Reach4theSky

Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V12 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************

You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops.
01.
UFC-poster.jpg


02.
VALDONE.png


03.
56-A19-E0-B-F2-E4-42-FB-AD59-7-D2-E621-A8358.jpg


04.
322-shoop.png


05.
G5qmtc-Vac-Acv-Fdr-1.jpg


06.
HKBqfQv.jpg


07.
54935488945-08f8bc4eaf-c.jpg


08.
UFC322shoop.jpg


09.
322-NGS-FINAL-Contest-Entry-3.jpg


10.
Picsart-25-11-19-21-47-56-657.png


11.
ngs2025222.jpg


12.
322-shoop-2.png


13.
1763587705308.png


14.
NGSV12-Final.png
Click to expand...
<{anton}> <DCWhoa><GinJuice>
Amazing… just amazing.. as always! Great job Shershoopers and congrats to all!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arqueto
Shoop NON GIF SHOOP CONTEST V12 SIGN UP AND TRASH TALKING THREAD UFC 322
5 6 7
Replies
139
Views
3K
Shaolin Alan
Shaolin Alan
Arqueto
  • Poll Poll
Shoop MS PAINT CONTEST V10 VOTING THREAD - UFC 320 WINNERS REVEALED!
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
Pequeño Corey
Pequeño Corey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,029
Messages
58,477,484
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top