We are live with the voting for the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V12" (NGS). Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!
• You have 5 votes total
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.
That's it!
NGS V12 is a ONE-ROUND event. This event was for UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Makhachev
******************************* PRIZES *******************************01. @Otto!
So far we have $70 in prizes
$50 @Arqueto $20 @Reach4theSky
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V12 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops.
02. @lostdog000
03. @Pequeño Corey
04. @oski
05. @Why did you
06. @Reach4theSky
07. @AleYeah
08. @AmonTobin
09. @Myrddin Wild
10. @SenorFranko
11. @Natural Order
12. @jeff7b9
13. @Siver!
14. @Arqueto
