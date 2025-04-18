Arqueto
'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
We are live with the voting for the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V11" (NGS). Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!01.
• You have 5 votes total
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.
That's it!
NGS V11 is a ONE-ROUND event. This event was for UFC 314 Volkanovski vs Lopes April 12th.
******************************* PRIZES *******************************
So far we have $115 in prize money
$50 @carole simmons $35 @Wreckless $30 @Arqueto $15 @Natural Order
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V11 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
02.
03.
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.