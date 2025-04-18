Shoop NON GIF SHOOP CONTEST V11 VOTING THREAD UFC 314

You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops.

We are live with the voting for the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V11" (NGS). Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!


You have 5 votes total
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.

That's it!

NGS V11 is a ONE-ROUND event. This event was for UFC 314 Volkanovski vs Lopes April 12th.


******************************* PRIZES *******************************
So far we have $115 in prize money

$50 @carole simmons $35 @Wreckless $30 @Arqueto $15 @Natural Order

Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V11 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************

01.
ZilrshL.jpeg


02.
sicMsAo.jpeg


03.
ptEDCpt.jpeg


04.
NomW2k2.jpeg


05.
vmyT9al.jpeg


06.
YgBHsih.jpeg


07.
DBygmVh.png


08.
PSX-20250417-201840.jpg


09.
LKV6mwI.jpeg


10.
lcevMIZ.jpeg


11.
1POxypA.jpeg


12.
4fsKfKb.jpeg


13.
yj55Or5.jpeg


14.
dtIoU0X.png




 
Amazing work from everyone; really high level shoops and tough to call 5

Big thanks to everyone that participated and everyone that donated. You're the best! 👍
 
Wow! This might be one of the best lots yet. Blown away guys, excellent work. Voting will be harder than making the shoop...
 
