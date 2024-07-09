Shoop NON GIF SHOOP CONTEST V10 (Round 2) VOTING THREAD UFC 303 WINNERS REVEALED!

Round 1

We are live with the voting for Round 2 of the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V10" (NGS). Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!


You have 6 votes total
• Voting will be open for 4 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.

That's it!
NGS V10 was a two round event. Round 1 was for UFC 302 Makhachev vs Poirier Jun 1st, 2024. The top 20 Shoops will advance to the Final Round which will be for UFC 303 McGregor vs Chandler Jun 29, 2024. Entries will be due around 72 hours after the main event start time. *Note that all times and dates will be for USA East Coast (EST).

******************************* PRIZES *******************************

So far we have $135 in prizes!!

$50 @Arqueto $40 @Reach4theSky $30 Anonymous Sherbro $15 @Wreckless and a Shadtrophy from brother @Draxton


Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V10 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************

You have 6 votes total, so choose your 6 favourite shoops.

01. @lostdog000
zLoVMd9.png


02. @Van Daz
mBLITxy.png


03. @Davidjacksonjones
F3ve8Vi.png


04. @Tronald Dump
JCYwhiXX_o.png


05. @AleYeah
53829675797_2f4a52f68d_o.jpg


06. @Siver!
wYrayC2.jpeg

07. @kuf
ufc-303.jpg


08. @Sweater of AV
oJ68OsM.jpg


09. @Otto!
2rYKtAt.jpg



10. @Arqueto
TUtnsuh.jpg


11. @Natural Order
TxHHoND.jpeg


12. @Wreckless
pxKash7.jpeg


13. @MT7
j3pzRvN.jpeg


14. @SenorFranko
YiYrCrp.jpeg


15. @Reach4theSky
jqDt1xz.jpeg


16. @AmonTobin
K7lUwCH.jpeg


17. @Myrddin Wild
3NlGb9y.jpeg
 
We had a delay and some shennaigans from Imgur but we're still here.

Massive shoutout to everyone who supports us and everyone who takes the time to create awesome shoops.

As always, it's a tough round to pick six, and I'll be taking my time as usual. Good luck to all.

Some absolutely awesome shoops from everyone this round.
 
