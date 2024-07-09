Arqueto
01. @lostdog000
02. @Van Daz
03. @Davidjacksonjones
04. @Tronald Dump
05. @AleYeah
06. @Siver!
07. @kuf
08. @Sweater of AV
09. @Otto!
10. @Arqueto
11. @Natural Order
12. @Wreckless
13. @MT7
14. @SenorFranko
15. @Reach4theSky
16. @AmonTobin
17. @Myrddin Wild
NGS V10 was a two round event. Round 1 was for UFC 302 Makhachev vs Poirier Jun 1st, 2024. The top 20 Shoops will advance to the Final Round which will be for UFC 303 McGregor vs Chandler Jun 29, 2024. Entries will be due around 72 hours after the main event start time. *Note that all times and dates will be for USA East Coast (EST).
We are live with the voting for Round 2 of the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V10" (NGS). Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!
• You have 6 votes total
• Voting will be open for 4 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.
That's it!
$135 in prizes!!
So far we have $135 in prizes!!
$50 @Arqueto $40 @Reach4theSky $30 Anonymous Sherbro $15 @Wreckless and a Shadtrophy from brother @Draxton
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V10 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
You have 6 votes total, so choose your 6 favourite shoops.
You have 6 votes total, so choose your 6 favourite shoops.
