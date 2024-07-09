Shoop NON GIF SHOOP CONTEST V10 (Round 2) VOTING THREAD UFC 303 COME VOTE!

VOTE FOR YOU 6 FAVORITE SHOOPS. YOU GET 6 VOTES. YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR VOTE.

We are live with the voting for Round 2 of the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V10" (NGS). Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!


You have 6 votes total
• Voting will be open for 4 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.

That's it!
NGS V10 was a two round event. Round 1 was for UFC 302 Makhachev vs Poirier Jun 1st, 2024. The top 20 Shoops will advance to the Final Round which will be for UFC 303 McGregor vs Chandler Jun 29, 2024. Entries will be due around 72 hours after the main event start time. *Note that all times and dates will be for USA East Coast (EST).

******************************* PRIZES *******************************

So far we have $135 in prizes!!

$50 @Arqueto $40 @Reach4theSky $30 Anonymous Sherbro $15 @Wreckless and a Shadtrophy from brother @Draxton


Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V10 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************

You have 6 votes total, so choose your 6 favourite shoops.

01.
zLoVMd9.png


02.
mBLITxy.png


03.
F3ve8Vi.png


04.
JCYwhiXX_o.png


05.
53829675797_2f4a52f68d_o.jpg


06.
i4RnTDD.jpg


07.
ufc-303.jpg


08.
oJ68OsM.jpg


09.
miLXjw0.jpg


10.
TUtnsuh.jpg


11.
TxHHoND.jpeg


12.
pxKash7.jpeg


13.
j3pzRvN.jpeg


14.
YiYrCrp.jpeg


15.
jqDt1xz.jpeg


16.
K7lUwCH.jpeg


17.
3NlGb9y.jpeg
 
We had a delay and some shennaigans from Imgur but we're still here.

Massive shoutout to everyone who supports us and everyone who takes the time to create awesome shoops.

As always, it's a tough round to pick six, and I'll be taking my time as usual. Good luck to all.

Some absolutely awesome shoops from everyone this round.
 
