Shoop NON GIF SHOOP CONTEST V10 (Round 1) VOTING THREAD UFC 302

VOTE FOR YOU 6 FAVORITE SHOOPS. YOU GET 6 VOTES. YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR VOTE.

We are live with the voting for Round 1 of the "Non Gif Shoop Contest V10" (NGS). Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!


You have 6 votes total
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.

That's it!
NGS V10 will be a two round event. Round 1 will be for UFC 302 Makhachev vs Poirier Jun 1st, 2024. The top 20 Shoops will advance to the Final Round which will be for UFC 303 McGregor vs Chandler Jun 29, 2024. Entries will be due around 72 hours after the main event start time. *Note that all times and dates will be for USA East Coast (EST).

******************************* PRIZES *******************************

So far we have $135 in prizes!!

$50 @Arqueto $40 @Reach4theSky $30 Anonymous Sherbro $15 @Wreckless and a Shadtrophy from brother @Draxton


Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "NGS V10 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************

You have 6 votes total, so choose your 6 favourite shoops.
01.
ZZMgYDO.jpeg


02.
ISL-S12-UFC-302-SHOOP.png


03.
AasDM46.jpeg


04.
oaFFDQv.png


05.
RLCeDuu.jpeg


06.
ufc302-final-2.png



07.
knexSPT.png


08.
Cww2KJK.png


09.
ZV6ip4F.jpeg


10.
vS5EhSN.jpeg


11.
csVkIbX.jpeg


12.
53755127118_eb274f3853_o.jpg


13.
Rx3MbMI_d.webp


14.
LHp1Bw9.jpeg


15.
UG8uAFI.png


16.
ujHJsjy.jpeg


17.
TeqBPER.jpeg


18.
6QCLJtf.jpg
 
