Non Americans, do people behave like this in your country?

Richmma80

Richmma80

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
3,734
Reaction score
5,831
I dont think ive seen a video of Japanese people behaving this way

 
Sonny Qc said:
This new generation didn't get much ass whoopin' growing up and it shows.

/
Click to expand...
I would say the last two generations,

The Millennials adopted “touch me and I’ll sue” and then we gave them cell phones..

Those kids in the video are by product.
 
There just isn't much respect with teens these days. They have been taught they can do and say whatever they want and there are not repercussions from it. The US in general is going down the shitter. I mean, we had a good run of a few hundred years but all countries who were at the top eventually fell off. Nobody stays on top forever.
 
TheNinja said:
There just isn't much respect with teens these days. They have been taught they can do and say whatever they want and there are not repercussions from it. The US in general is going down the shitter. I mean, we had a good run of a few hundred years but all countries who were at the top eventually fell off. Nobody stays on top forever.
Click to expand...
The USA did ok
 
Sonny Qc said:
This new generation didn't get much ass whoopin' growing up and it shows.

/
Click to expand...
Back when i was in school, it was legal for teachers to spank kids. I remember the principal of my middle school gave me a whack with the paddle he had up on the wall, lol.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
You sound like the dad from Friday! (and you're not wrong)
Click to expand...

Yup, the dad from Friday was complaining about 90s teenagers and comparing them to 60s and 70s teenagers.

And here we are, complaining about today's teens and comparing them to 90s teens.

It's almost like adults think the current batch of teenagers is the dumbest/most disrespectful ever no matter what time period we're in.
 
In Japan the father would just delete himself and the rest of the family over the shame.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Why do the British people behave like Latin and have nothing in common with other Northern Europeans
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
IIIIIIII
IIIIIIII

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,736
Messages
56,667,303
Members
175,338
Latest member
sesen

Share this page

Back
Top