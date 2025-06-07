Nobody wants to fight Wanderlei

The thin end of the wedge
Is what Bas and that other commentator said during Wand vs Otsuka during Pride 18. Allegedly because other fighters were afraid physically but also because of that Wand glare.

Is this merely BS commentators say to make the fight interesting or were fighters really scared of Wand like that?

I think that version of Wand was possibly the most violent fighter we have ever seen, but I wonder if pro fighters actually get scared of other fighters like that.
 
I mean he was fighting 4-5 times a year at the time so................
 
Wanderlei Silva juiced out of his mind yeah I wouldn't want to fight him either
 
If you were a japanese can fed by Pride to top tier fighters, like they used to do here and there, Wanderlay was one of the worst matchups.

The guy wansn't content to KTFO these guys, he liked to stomp and soccer kick their limp bodies.
 
Think of the backstage footage in Pride after the brawl in the ring with Coleman, Rua, Wand etc. Mark who was a raging HW could have hulk smashed Wand but he looked intimidated talking to an angry Wanderlei backstage.
 
It says a lot about today’s MMA that so many posts are about fighters who no longer fight.
 
