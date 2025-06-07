Nobody wants to fight Wanderlei

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
The thin end of the wedge
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 25, 2009
- Messages
- 28,387
- Reaction score
- 18,099
Is what Bas and that other commentator said during Wand vs Otsuka during Pride 18. Allegedly because other fighters were afraid physically but also because of that Wand glare.
Is this merely BS commentators say to make the fight interesting or were fighters really scared of Wand like that?
I think that version of Wand was possibly the most violent fighter we have ever seen, but I wonder if pro fighters actually get scared of other fighters like that.
