Nobody wants free TVs anymore

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,490
Reaction score
8,684
We remodeled our hotel rooms and we went from 40" LG TVs to 55" Samsungs. I took 25 TVs home and tried giving them away to friends and family. Nobody wants em. It's been a couple months and I got 4 TVs left.

Crazy how cheap they are now. People used to break into people's houses to steal these things and now I can't even give em away.

b6f60eb8eb6744f8aff63d39cb7285d9.jpg
 
Just put them in your yard with a "TVs for sale" sign. People want free shit but it has to have value attached to it.
 
Just wait till those new tariffs kick in. Those tvs will be selling for double what you paid for them.
 
I'm not sure I'd want a tv travelling salesmen have been watching porn on tbh.
 
Yea TV's are just so insanely cheap and last forever now. Someone posted on FB under a walmart TV BF deal. "TVs are the only thing not being hit by inflation".
 
I saw one the other day, 55 inch , full HDR, 4k , the entire package .

Only thing wrong was the volume was stuck on it

I still bought it, after all , I couldn't turn it down..
 
