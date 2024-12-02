Nobody wants free TVs anymore

Bornstarch
We remodeled our hotel rooms and we went from 40" LG TVs to 55" Samsungs. I took 25 TVs home and tried giving them away to friends and family. Nobody wants em. It's been a couple months and I got 4 TVs left.
Crazy how cheap they are now. People used to break into people's houses to steal these things and now I can't even give em away.
