IGotAHugePeckah
Joined
Dec 12, 2017
First, the Washington Post publishes an article by Talia Lavin - the one who had to resign from her previous job for putting out fake news about an ICE Agent supposedly having a Nazi symbol tattoo (he didn't) - claiming that because Ben said Notre Dame was a "monument to Western Civilization", he's suggesting that Muslim terrorists burned it down (he didn't).
She calls for a desperate need for Ben to be silenced
Then Media Matters show a high level of being triggered and low impulse control, first childishly insulting Ben and then claiming they and Talia are the true victims because people actually call them out on their partisan hack hatchet jobs.
I don't know what or who is to blame for the lunacy we're seeing on the left now a days. Do crazy people just naturally gravitate over there? Has the media brainwashed weaker minds into believe that Trump truly is the second coming of Hitler, everyone on the right is a Nazi, and they are the last of the resistance and need to fight it with whatever means they have? Jeez Louise.
If they had half a brain, they'd know they're just empowering people like Ben and strengthening his base.
I'm sure there'll be plenty of "what about"isms in response to this, but objectively you have to admit the left has lost it's goddamn mind.
