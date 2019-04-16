Social Nobody triggers the left like Ben Shapiro it seems

First, the Washington Post publishes an article by Talia Lavin - the one who had to resign from her previous job for putting out fake news about an ICE Agent supposedly having a Nazi symbol tattoo (he didn't) - claiming that because Ben said Notre Dame was a "monument to Western Civilization", he's suggesting that Muslim terrorists burned it down (he didn't).



She calls for a desperate need for Ben to be silenced



Then Media Matters show a high level of being triggered and low impulse control, first childishly insulting Ben and then claiming they and Talia are the true victims because people actually call them out on their partisan hack hatchet jobs.





I don't know what or who is to blame for the lunacy we're seeing on the left now a days. Do crazy people just naturally gravitate over there? Has the media brainwashed weaker minds into believe that Trump truly is the second coming of Hitler, everyone on the right is a Nazi, and they are the last of the resistance and need to fight it with whatever means they have? Jeez Louise.

If they had half a brain, they'd know they're just empowering people like Ben and strengthening his base.

I'm sure there'll be plenty of "what about"isms in response to this, but objectively you have to admit the left has lost it's goddamn mind.
 
Who?
 
The guy is smart. I just hate his pressured speech approach.
 
His foreign policy is terrible, but man does that little little man speak truth about liberal media narratives.

They are liars and idiots follow them.
 
What does this have to do with politics? What actually happened here?

More random Twitter bullshit?
 
I don't really like Shapiro but some of his critics do make some fascinating reaches in trying to criticize him which only give him more ammo. Like calling him part of the alt-right as The Economist did, that was pretty insane given that, for all his faults, he has been a pretty open critic of Trump and Bannon from the beginning.
 
Does Media Matters normally tweet like that? That is some forum posting level stuff there. It's not even a heat of the moment response. You can always type something out and then take a sec to rethink before you click submit. Even President Trump wouldn't just tweet to someone fuck you. Lol
 
Uhh.... for your whattaboutism, what about trump? He triggers the left far more than Shapiro ever will. Mostly cause he's the president.
 
That's not a fair criticism of what he said in that Tweet. I'm sure the writer associates him with his previous comments about Arabs, and associates him with some of his online right-wing contemporaries, which is probably why she read too much into his comment.

But I'm not really a fan of his comment either, but for a different reason. I come from a Catholic family, and I am in a relationship with a Catholic girl, and in my experience Catholics do not view their Churches as monuments to Western Civilization no matter how famous the structure may be. Catholic Churches are places of worship, a place where people pray together, get married, maybe even buried, and feel closer to God. I think it's a little bit strange and maybe even distasteful to call a Church a "monument to Western civilization" when the Church was very clearly not built to be a monument to the West.
 
He is like a porcupine and its quills... the more one moves the deeper its quill sinks and even when it's removed, infection remains. Like a porcupine encounter, it's best the delusional left just observe and learn. Why attack like a dog knowing the consequences? He's harmless unless you let him affect you or get in his way...
 
Ummm, Trump definitely triggers the left more than Ben Shapiro.

Also, the guys who gave him wedgies and stuffed him into lockers in high school are really the ones to blame for us having to put up with that creepy dog-whistling dork. He should be co-chair for Melania's Be Goodest initiative.
 
well, lets be honest. shapiro was trolling and baiting people and using the notre dame fire as an opportunity to sell himself. kind of a piece of shit move but whatever, fault goes to any idiot stupid enough to take the bait.

my reaction to the fire was grief over the loss of history, not as a "monument to the west." it's not a fuckin monument, it wasn't built to encapsulate western power. if anything, it represents a horrific era of history with the terror that was the catholic church on all of europe, and i say that being a fuckin catholic myself.

but the church itself is historic. the art, the engineering, just the fact you can see / feel / touch something that was built almost 900 years ago is amazing. all of history is basically awful, and only some dipshit sits there whining over that fact. i always saw the church as simply a remnant of our past, something to look at and contemplate and reflect on where we were and where we've come as a society.

i'm pretty stoked that they managed to save it and most of the art work. it's a historical landmark i've yet to see and always wanted to, so now they'll probably recreate the spire to restore it and it's still basically the same ancient building it was before. people should be rather happy over this rather than finding idiotic ways to bitch and fight over it.
 
BarryDillon said:
What does this have to do with politics? What actually happened here?

More random Twitter bullshit?
Click to expand...

Political avenue would be showing mainstream media's severe bias to the left
 
No but really though, we need to stop paying these Twitter and news pundits any attention. They sap our energy and turn it into fuel like a God damn oil rig.
 
