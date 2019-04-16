well, lets be honest. shapiro was trolling and baiting people and using the notre dame fire as an opportunity to sell himself. kind of a piece of shit move but whatever, fault goes to any idiot stupid enough to take the bait.



my reaction to the fire was grief over the loss of history, not as a "monument to the west." it's not a fuckin monument, it wasn't built to encapsulate western power. if anything, it represents a horrific era of history with the terror that was the catholic church on all of europe, and i say that being a fuckin catholic myself.



but the church itself is historic. the art, the engineering, just the fact you can see / feel / touch something that was built almost 900 years ago is amazing. all of history is basically awful, and only some dipshit sits there whining over that fact. i always saw the church as simply a remnant of our past, something to look at and contemplate and reflect on where we were and where we've come as a society.



i'm pretty stoked that they managed to save it and most of the art work. it's a historical landmark i've yet to see and always wanted to, so now they'll probably recreate the spire to restore it and it's still basically the same ancient building it was before. people should be rather happy over this rather than finding idiotic ways to bitch and fight over it.