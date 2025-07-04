Nobody talks about Poatan anymore

That's what happens when you lose your title, and immediately get into a contract dispute with the UFC.
This contract dispute is just speculation. Anyway he said he is ready to fight in October.
 
It's unfortunately how it goes around here. When you're on top, beating tf outta ppl, saving cards, & fighting whoever & talking about doing superfights, everyone loves you. The moment theres adversity or a slight doubt of ones dominance then everyone off the bandwagon as quickly as they hopped on.

Poatan will be back I promise. In the mean time, Ank needs to keep the division going as Pereira did until he is 100% ready to get back into the octagon.
 
When we get back to Fall, we will see more threads about him. In the mean time, enjoy the Ilia praise/Islam bashing.
He is enjoying time off, people don't have to obsess over every fighter 24/7.
In the meantime, Jones retired, Topuria became LW champ, Islam is moving up, JDM new champ, Aspinall is undisputed, we're having a UFC fight on the White House lawn. A lot has been going on.

The better question is: Why is no one talking about Ank? Not even HHJ? <lol>
 
Not doing a media tour and doesn't have the belt.
 
Meh. He barely tried to do a thing against Ank, so fuck Poatan now.

If he doesn't want to fight he should just retire or something. That last fight was embarassing.
 
This contract dispute is just speculation. Anyway he said he is ready to fight in October.
Pereira fighting is starting to sound like "I'll believe it when I see it".

He didn't get hacked and he didn't cancel a bunch of fan meet & greets for no reason. The UFC won't give into whatever contract demands he has, unless he gets his title back.
 
Okay, explain this.
What makes you say he "doesn't want to fight"?
Because he had a single low output performance where he still won 2 rounds?
I don't care if he won 2 rounds or lost every round.

He can't be just standing there throwing like 5 strikes a round. He needs to be out there coming for blood. I expect nothing less from the Poatan.
 
