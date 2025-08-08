Nobody has been talking this much shit and knocking out these many “quality” opponents out since Conor.
Topuria is on par if not better than prime Conor. Only thing he lacks is originality because Conor did everything Topuria is doing before him and in a better style
Topuria stole Conor’s whole flow. Tats, beard, hair, style outside the cage. Down to his LINES. Topuria would not exist if he was not totally inspired by Mcgregor
Yes, no one had tats, beard and hair until Conor.