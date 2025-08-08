  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Nobody since peak Conor has attracted crowds like Ilia does

The whole world knows McGregor; those who haven’t watched a UFC fight before have no idea who Topuria is.
 
If he can keep knocking fools out, Ilia is going to be massive 🐈 He's on the type of train that just picks up speed with each win 😏
 
Nobody has been talking this much shit and knocking out these many “quality” opponents out since Conor.

Topuria is on par if not better than prime Conor. Only thing he lacks is originality because Conor did everything Topuria is doing before him and in a better style

Topuria stole Conor’s whole flow. Tats, beard, hair, style outside the cage. Down to his LINES. Topuria would not exist if he was not totally inspired by Mcgregor
 
I do think the Olivera win launched him into a higher level of superstar and I hope the dude honestly becomes so big he overshadows Conor. But really he doesn't seem to put on the show before the fight, he lets his fight speak for themselves. Still can see him carrying the UFC for star power for awhile.
 
Prince Nephilim said:
Nobody has been talking this much shit and knocking out these many “quality” opponents out since Conor.

Topuria is on par if not better than prime Conor. Only thing he lacks is originality because Conor did everything Topuria is doing before him and in a better style
Conor was original for MMA but he cribbed a fair bit from guys like Ali, Mayweather and WWE wrestlers for his persona.
 
Conor attracted crowds EVERYWHERE he went. Not just in Ireland.
 
Prince Nephilim said:
Nobody has been talking this much shit and knocking out these many “quality” opponents out since Conor.

Topuria is on par if not better than prime Conor. Only thing he lacks is originality because Conor did everything Topuria is doing before him and in a better style

Topuria stole Conor’s whole flow. Tats, beard, hair, style outside the cage. Down to his LINES. Topuria would not exist if he was not totally inspired by Mcgregor
Yes, no one had tats, beard and hair until Conor.
 
Can't really his singing voice in this video. I wonder if he actually has decent pipe?
 
Pictureonthewall said:
Yes, no one had tats, beard and hair until Conor.
This guy did

5et38gr.png
 
Top vs Islam will be the biggest fight since Conor vs Khabib...
 
Yeah but Ilia’s popularity seems to be mostly in Spain, idk if he’s a truly international star.
 
