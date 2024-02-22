Nobody is beating Jones 13 Title Defenses

MetaIIica
Jon Jones came on the UFC scene at a great time, he was only 21 years old and was dominating the older generation of guys who's primes were in Pride. He came in at such a time where he was young enough and the competition was stale enough for him to take full advantage. With the way the current roster is set up, each division is filled with absolute killers, and it's hard to imagine any of the current champions being able to stay long enough to gather even half of Jones title defenses. The strongest candidate would be Islam Makhachev, but we know how the Dagestanis like to retire early.