Nobody is beating Jones 13 Title Defenses

Jon Jones came on the UFC scene at a great time, he was only 21 years old and was dominating the older generation of guys who's primes were in Pride. He came in at such a time where he was young enough and the competition was stale enough for him to take full advantage. With the way the current roster is set up, each division is filled with absolute killers, and it's hard to imagine any of the current champions being able to stay long enough to gather even half of Jones title defenses. The strongest candidate would be Islam Makhachev, but we know how the Dagestanis like to retire early.
 
Seems unlikely with the state of the current champs...

... But it will happen eventually.
 
He has officially defended titles 11 times.

Inb4….well you know.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
I dont see Jones as being a right place right time kind of guy. He was dominating during the strongest era for LHW. 205 is pretty shitty compared to what it was a decade or so ago.
The only reason the era was perceived as strong is because the top competitors were closely matched. Not because the level was any higher than it is today.
 
My man Charlie Zelenoff defended his belt 266 times. It's all relative.
 
With Jones people have to pretend losses and NCs are wins, but now they're inventing title defences on top of that?
 
Think of how many he could have had if he fought regularly instead of sitting out for years at a time.
 
Rampage, Cormier, Rashad, Machida, Gus, Shogun, and Belfort would all be championship level fighters at 205. How are they overrated? I don't think Pereira would be champion if any of these guys were in the UFC in their prime.
 
