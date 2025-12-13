  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law Noam Chomsky exposed in the Epstein Files and befriended Steve Bannon

www.wbur.org

Epstein emails show close connection with MIT's Noam Chomsky

MIT's famous linguistic professor Noam Chomsky was in regular and close contact with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a review of emails published by the U.S. House Oversight Committee. In the documents, Chomsky described Epstein as a "highly valued friend."
www.wbur.org www.wbur.org

The emails were part of a trove of documents released last week by the U.S. House Oversight Committee detailing communications between Epstein and powerful figures across politics, academiaand business.

A WBUR review of the emails shows despite Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute, Chomsky stayed in close contact with Epstein into at least 2017. Chomsky is professor emeritus of linguistics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, noted activist and philosopher.

In an undated letter addressed simply "To whom it may concern," Chomsky raves about Epstein’s talents and connections. It’s unclear if the letter of support was sent to anyone. However, Chomsky likely wrote the letter in 2017 or thereafter, because he signed it stating he was a laureate professor at University of Arizona, a position he only began in 2017.

In the letter, Chomsky said he met Epstein about six years prior and wrote they had been in “regular contact since, with many long and often in-depth discussions ...”

He also boasted about Epstein’s global clout.

"Once, when we were discussing the Oslo agreements, Jeffrey picked up the phone and called the Norwegian diplomat who supervised them, leading to a lively interchange," Chomsky wrote. "On another occasion, Jeffrey arranged a meeting with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, whose record I had studied carefully and written about."
 
G7_-zFGWkAA3Q2A.jpg



@Possum Jenkins imagine having a wife that looks at you in the way that Chomsky does with Steve Bannon
 
Is it odd that all those people (less Bannon) belonged to 1 political party?

Even Trump was a democrat when he was friends with Epstein.
 
ironically Noam said that ppl who didn't want to experiment with mRna shots should be ostracized from polite society

i believe it but, innocent til proven guilty!
 
Chomsky is a brilliant fraud. He invests in the very things that he claims are bad. I would accuse him of hypocrisy but that requires him to have actual principles.

www.hoover.org

Noam Chomsky, Closet Capitalist

Chomsky talks an anti-capitalist game, but what does he practice? Market economics at their most profitable. By Peter Schweizer.
www.hoover.org www.hoover.org
 
ocfightfan said:
Chomsky is a brilliant fraud. He invests in the very things that he claims are bad. I would accuse him of hypocrisy but that requires him to have actual principles.

www.hoover.org

Noam Chomsky, Closet Capitalist

Chomsky talks an anti-capitalist game, but what does he practice? Market economics at their most profitable. By Peter Schweizer.
www.hoover.org www.hoover.org
Click to expand...

Horrible journalism. Outside of the crux of the argument being nonsense, his wealth is ridiculously low for amworld renowned professor whomever 20 years ago would have been 70ish years old I figure.
 
