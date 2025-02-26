  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy "No taxes on Social Security, Overtime and tips" just passed

This will help me a lot come retirement time. I have my retirement structured with my Social Security income after taxes. I might be able to retire 2 years earlier.
 
Democrats hatred of single mothers, waiters/waitresses and hard workers who put in those extra few hours per day confirmed
 
Wonder why one party all voted no , I guess because it was Trumps idea and they can't stop being partisan dickbags.
Because exempting tips from taxes will be abused by higher income Americans. If you want to help lower income folks, expand the EITC or allow it to be frontloaded.
 
Let's look past the headline shall we?


"House Majority Leader Steve Scalise defended the budget -- contending that Democrats were "lying" when they asserted that Republicans are primed to make deep cuts to Medicaid.

"This bill doesn't even mention the word 'Medicaid' a single time, and yet, all Democrats are doing is lying about what's in the budget because they don't want to talk about the truth," Scalise said. "Instead of just sitting back and licking their wounds that they're completely out of touch with the American people, their only choice is to resort to lying about what's in this vote today. There is no Medicaid in this bill. There are no Medicaid cuts in this bill. Yet that's all they're saying."

While the blueprint itself does not mention Medicaid directly, it sets a goal of at least $2 trillion in cuts to mandatory federal spending, which includes funding for entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare."


Promises of project 2025 kept?

You bet your arse. But tough titty for Grammy and Grampy, huh? But hey! Screw them, the millionaires and billionaires NEEEEEED that tax cut.

It's a shame that the GOP gives a middle finger to the poor and working families every chance they get, just to please their paymasters.

Sad.

Promises kept (to the millionaires and billionaires) indeed.
 
How the hell is SS taxed in the first place? Like, it’s literally paid for by taxes to begin with. And then we tax the payments?
 
How the hell is SS taxed in the first place? Like, it’s literally paid for by taxes to begin with. And then we tax the payments?
9lio7s.jpg
 
Because exempting tips from taxes will be abused by higher income Americans. If you want to help lower income folks, expand the EITC or allow it to be frontloaded.
they are abusing it how?
 
they are abusing it how?
You would start seeing lots of white collar folks attempt to claim some of their compensation as tips.

Not to mention a huge chunk of tipped workers don't even pay any income tax, and there are plenty of low wage workers who don't get tips

What advantage does exempting tips have over expanding the EITC?
 
Maybe then pass a bill eliminating supplemental income tax too before I get my bonus next month.
 
So when is this taking effect? I get a lot of overtime at work
 
