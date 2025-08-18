  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

No stand ups from dominant position is the new blanket

TrueBias

TrueBias

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 24, 2012
Messages
18,191
Reaction score
6,401
After that disappointment of a main event, I couldn't stand that, despite my boredom, khazmat was in a dominant position, namely, the sorry ass crucifix. That position results in paddy cake taps to the nose, guaranteed, but they're supposed to trigger the person being rule raped in moving into a submission trap. However, if it doesnt work, the tippy tapping continues, with no stand up, because its a dominant position.

Later, he hugs his back with a waist lock and knees his tush. DDP, he's clueless, so no stand ups because its a "dominant position," therefore, nothing happens.

This is the new BLANKET. All you gotta do, is get to a position, that SHOULD elicit a sub, because afterall, khazmat is elite at grappling, but he didn't have to now did he?

He just has to hold you down and look busy via Chael.

Hats off to Marc Goddard for catching onto the coward tactic, but the word is out. You wanna win a championship, just get into a dominant position, do just enough to not be stood, and you'll win.
 
Marc could have kept standing them up and Dricus would have made Khamzat look like Merab Im so fucking tired of this take
 
Brca031 said:
Nina Drama produces more power than Khamzat with his rabbit punches.
DDP could have taken 1100 of those.
Click to expand...
That's cause she's got disgusting huge feet. Lets her generate a stupid amount of force. Emphasis on the stupid.
 
sanguinius said:
These damn rules, having a fighter win just because he dominated.
Click to expand...
What a fucking domination. Having the ability to hold a man in position until the ends of time while delivering non damaging little brother punches although impressive would bankrupt the company in one night if everyone on a PPV used that same “dominating” tactic
 
anyone who thinks those 500 punches did nothing should upload a video of themselves punching them self in the face like that 500 time a row and then tell us how it did nothing.
 
Mind Mine said:
What a fucking domination. Having the ability to hold a man in position until the ends of time while delivering non damaging little brother punches although impressive would bankrupt the company in one night if everyone on a PPV used that same “dominating” tactic
Click to expand...
Brother, if getting into a dominant position were easy more fighters would be doing it.
 
Sticko said:
Brother, if getting into a dominant position were easy more fighters would be doing it.
Click to expand...
You avoided the question and created a false argument. I never said it was easy. It’s a technique he admittedly developed to hold his friends in place in practice to “make them humble”. If a night of all winners doing this occurred it would likely end the UFC
 
Wow a safe tactical title fight, who's ever seen that 70% of the time
 
They should forbid footwork as well, it's unfair for the guy who can't cut off the cage.
 
The amount of butt hurt one fight has caused on the forums is absolutely fucking hilarious. People are writing short stories, sobbing in threads; calling out entire nationalities and religions; complaining that the sport is dead or will die if this continues.

Every great once in a while a disappointing fight with high expectations takes place and people begin to melt down. It's like tradition.
 
forsh said:
Your guy DPP can't wrestle and you're butthurt about it. lmao
Click to expand...
Can’t be that guy’s guy, they don’t have internet in africa. They get notes the old timey way
edf5bd913296ec33976aabdae0ce79282e757f60.gif
 
I'd like to see a striking version equivalent. Maybe clinch up against the fence and do leg stomps and thigh punches. Give them no room to escape or strike. If they do escape, channel your inner Sean Strickland and spar with them. Hell maybe even run away and its the other fighters fault if they aren't able to chase you down to land a punch
 
Last edited:
Substance Abuse said:
The amount of butt hurt one fight has caused on the forums is absolutely fucking hilarious. People are writing short stories, sobbing in threads; calling out entire nationalities and religions; complaining that the sport is dead or will die if this continues.

Every great once in a while a disappointing fight with high expectations takes place and people begin to melt down. It's like tradition.
Click to expand...
thats-just-how-we-roll-jimmy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MMABr
Goddard's terrible stand ups
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
1K
spinitch
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,358
Messages
57,712,100
Members
175,814
Latest member
Geovane santos

Share this page

Back
Top