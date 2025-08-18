No stand ups from dominant position is the new blanket

After that disappointment of a main event, I couldn't stand that, despite my boredom, khazmat was in a dominant position, namely, the sorry ass crucifix. That position results in paddy cake taps to the nose, guaranteed, but they're supposed to trigger the person being rule raped in moving into a submission trap. However, if it doesnt work, the tippy tapping continues, with no stand up, because its a dominant position.



Later, he hugs his back with a waist lock and knees his tush. DDP, he's clueless, so no stand ups because its a "dominant position," therefore, nothing happens.



This is the new BLANKET. All you gotta do, is get to a position, that SHOULD elicit a sub, because afterall, khazmat is elite at grappling, but he didn't have to now did he?



He just has to hold you down and look busy via Chael.



Hats off to Marc Goddard for catching onto the coward tactic, but the word is out. You wanna win a championship, just get into a dominant position, do just enough to not be stood, and you'll win.