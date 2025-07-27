  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

No Rounds UFC

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
13,948
Reaction score
9,876
I’ve always supported this idea and in a recent Khabib interview he also confided it would be the one rule he’d change if he could/had to.

Think of the possibilities. In the beginning it was like this along with a lot of other slides including allowable groin shots. They wanted real. Then the suits came in and revamped it for better public viewing/acceptance.

Bring back no rounds to the UFC
 
Fergelmince said:
Which state athletic commissions will be willing to sign off on this?
Click to expand...
People tend to forget that the "they" they are referring to are often the ACs, not the orgs. No rule changes, no legalization in many - if not most - places.
 
By the 10th min it would be 2 tired fighters rolling around in the ground with no end in sight.
 
Gabe said:
lol you’d see two gassed meatheads doing nothing until the end of time
Click to expand...

Not really. Maybe if they are out of shape pudgy heavyweights. But not with most fighters.

King Of The Streets already does this by the way and the fights are great.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,707
Messages
57,619,491
Members
175,773
Latest member
jzhahajizbs

Share this page

Back
Top