No Retreat No Surrender bar scene LMAO

Osculater said:
They used to smoke in hospitals
Click to expand...
86370.jpg
 
Jackonfire said:
86370.jpg
Click to expand...

And a lot of them still made it to their late 70s, like Jonny Carson (79). Our lungs are beasts.



"In the United States in 1975–2000, there were 2 067 775 lung cancer deaths among men and 1 051 978 lung cancer deaths among women. The models predict that over 550 000 lung cancer deaths among men and over 240 000 lung cancer deaths among women were averted by tobacco control efforts"
 
Cory Yuen had seen The Karate Kid and thought it was lame

99% of the people he used in that No Retreat No Surrender were martial artist, including this Belgian guy named Jean Claude Van Damme.
 
Ah movies from my childhood.

'JASON!! JASON!!'




'It is you! His son, is it not!'
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,776
Messages
57,244,770
Members
175,600
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top