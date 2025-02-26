  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

No Palestinian flag shown under Belal Muhammed on UFC website

Genki Sudo said:
is the USA one homogenous culture? Or is it an amalgamation of everyone.
Belal is 100% American in my point of view but doesn't the UFC usually give the fighter a choice which flag they want to represent? Seen plenty of Aljo/Leon flying the Jamaican flag too.
 
Portland8242 said:
You said his name wasnt american enough.
 
Genki Sudo said:
Yeah I meant in a way that if the Palestinian Flag was under him on the UFC website nobody would really care even though he's clearly an American.

My main question is why is the UFC so intent on keeping a Palestinian flag off their webiste
 
He’s American but his relatives and culture are probably Palestinian, very Palestinian. So why would he wave a flag that’s associated with the bombs being dropped on Palestinian people?

Also with the UFC being in lockstep with our dear King, why would they put up a Palestinian flag on their website?

It all makes sense to me.
 
Portland8242 said:
Because America is owned by a paticular foreign entity. Danas best buddy wants to turn belals homeland (or whats left of it) into a mcdonalds or something ...i doubt dana would allow the palestinian flag on what is essentially a conservative mma org.
 
1- Nobody gives a fuck about that guy security caught trying to sneak into the cage.

2- UFC doesn't want to get involved in the thousands of year old fight in the sandbox and I don't blame them.
 
Trump needs to revoke his citizenship to allow him to fully embrace his Palestinian heritage si he is citizen of Palestine. I hear there's lots of open space in Gaza ...... right on beach. (Well water is un swimmable during to feces currently)
 
it's funny how in developed countries there are incentives to show his background, be pride and even raise a flag, despite they don't share the same culture anymore.

In Brazil, there are cities built by immigrants in the past, where the culture and traditions are preserved (maybe more than in "muslim europe" right now), and if they claim to be relate with the Germans or Italians, they are looked as traitors, inferior people and nazis (even though the immigration happened at the XIX century) lol
 
Americans and their obsession with "heritage", i had no idea he was born and raised in the USA, i mean, i dont know much (or care to) about him, professional combat sports are not country-based, its not the Olympics, they should have an USA flag there and move on, born in the USA = American, simple.
 
Hmmmmm I wonder what the point of this thread was.

Lol
 
images
 
