No Palestinian flag shown under Belal Muhammed on UFC website

At the end of the day it's still a guy named Belal Muhammed lol. Certainly not the most American name.He should have the flag of the state of Illinois where he was born and raised.
is the USA one homogenous culture? Or is it an amalgamation of everyone.At the end of the day it's still a guy named Belal Muhammed lol. Certainly not the most American name.
Belal is 100% American in my point of view but doesn't the UFC usually give the fighter a choice which flag they want to represent? Seen plenty of Aljo/Leon flying the Jamaican flag too.is the USA one homogenous culture? Or is it an amalgamation of everyone.
He should have the flag of the state of Illinois where he was born and raised.
You said his name wasnt american enough.Belal is 100% American in my point of view but doesn't the UFC usually give the fighter a choice which flag they want to represent? Seen plenty of Aljo/Leon flying the Jamaican flag too.
Yeah I meant in a way that if the Palestinian Flag was under him on the UFC website nobody would really care even though he's clearly an American.You said his name wasnt american enough.
Because America is owned by a paticular foreign entity. Danas best buddy wants to turn belals homeland (or whats left of it) into a mcdonalds or something ...i doubt dana would allow the palestinian flag on what is essentially a conservative mma org.Yeah I meant in a way that if the Palestinian Flag was under him on the UFC website nobody would really care even though he's clearly an American.
My main question is why is the UFC so intent on keeping a Palestinian flag off their webiste