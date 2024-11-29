No one convinces me Liddel wasn't a better fighter than Shogun prime for prime

DanDragon Machi
Liddell had a way better wrestling (way more difficult to wreslters guys)
Better reach
Better punch
Same level striking (Liddel was better with the hands and Shogun better in clinch/knee)
Shogun was better on ground, gnp and using Pride's rules.
