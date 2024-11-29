No one convinces me Liddel wasn't a better fighter than Shogun prime for prime

Liddell had a way better wrestling (way more difficult to wreslters guys)
Better reach
Better punch
Same level striking (Liddel was better with the hands and Shogun better in clinch/knee)

Shogun was better on ground, gnp and using Pride's rules.
 
Saying they're same level striking just hurts....and Shogun is way more athletic than Chuck.

If Chuck was a better fighter than Shogun, he would have beaten better fighters, and that wasn't the case. Tito and Randy are not better than Shogun's best wins.
 
Imagine what Jones would have done to Liddell.

It hurts my nostrills just thinking about it.
 
Saying they're same level striking just hurts....and Shogun is way more athletic than Chuck.

If Chuck was a better fighter than Shogun, he would have beaten better fighters, and that wasn't the case. Tito and Randy are not better than Shogun's best wins.
Just compare Shogun and Liddell against Randlaman.... Liddell easily defends Kevin take downs attempts while Mauricio was took down like paper with one second of fight lol

Imagine what Couture and Tito woud have done with him...
 
