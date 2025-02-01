  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social No Nazi bulls--t

Cool I guess, but do we need a thread for this? Can put this kind of barely stories in the lounge.
 
I see no reason not to repair it, unless the guy was a jerk who supports Nazis. It's just a piece of history. Plenty of "questionable" items in need of repair in that sphere. I'm pretty sure they'd have no problem repairing a 16th century torture device.
 
HereticBD said:
I see no reason not to repair it, unless the guy was a jerk who supports Nazis. It's just a piece of history. Plenty of "questionable" items in need of repair in that sphere. I'm pretty sure they'd have no problem repairing a 16th century torture device.
Click to expand...
they were trying to get a nazi emblem put onto a knife
 
HereticBD said:
I see no reason not to repair it, unless the guy was a jerk who supports Nazis. It's just a piece of history. Plenty of "questionable" items in need of repair in that sphere. I'm pretty sure they'd have no problem repairing a 16th century torture device.
Click to expand...
Wow, you're true colors are finally showing
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
they were trying to get a nazi emblem put onto a knife
Click to expand...
Was it historically accurate, or just the guy wanting the emblem on there? If it's the former, who cares? The Nazis do not have a monopoly on emblems that once represented fear and terror.
 
Satanical Eve said:
Wow, you're true colors are finally showing
Click to expand...
Good one. I guess we should just get rid of museums that showcase some unsavory items of the past.

You guys are children. Imagine you on a WW2 movie set, where people are *GASP* putting Nazi symbols everywhere. The thousand year Reich is true!

Context matters, bud.
 
Last edited:
HereticBD said:
Was it historically accurate, or just the guy wanting the emblem on there? If it's the former, who cares? The Nazis do not have a monopoly on emblems that once represented fear and terror.
Click to expand...
the mental gymnastics is hilarious. why do you wanna defend the swastika so bad?
 
