There's been worse, the mods will murk it if they see fitCool I guess, but do we need a thread for this? Can put this kind of barely stories in the lounge.
they were trying to get a nazi emblem put onto a knifeI see no reason not to repair it, unless the guy was a jerk who supports Nazis. It's just a piece of history. Plenty of "questionable" items in need of repair in that sphere. I'm pretty sure they'd have no problem repairing a 16th century torture device.
Wow, you're true colors are finally showingI see no reason not to repair it, unless the guy was a jerk who supports Nazis. It's just a piece of history. Plenty of "questionable" items in need of repair in that sphere. I'm pretty sure they'd have no problem repairing a 16th century torture device.
Was it historically accurate, or just the guy wanting the emblem on there? If it's the former, who cares? The Nazis do not have a monopoly on emblems that once represented fear and terror.they were trying to get a nazi emblem put onto a knife
Good one. I guess we should just get rid of museums that showcase some unsavory items of the past.Wow, you're true colors are finally showing
Cool I guess, but do we need a thread for this? Can put this kind of barely stories in the lounge.
the mental gymnastics is hilarious. why do you wanna defend the swastika so bad?Was it historically accurate, or just the guy wanting the emblem on there? If it's the former, who cares? The Nazis do not have a monopoly on emblems that once represented fear and terror.