  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

No name NFL lineman ragdolling Sean Strickland.

Is this the guy who was a college wrestler?
 
liam-neeson-so-sleepy.gif
 
BREAKING NEWS: NFL Player Better Than UFC Fighter At Doing NFL Drills &/Or Sumo Wrestling!
 
strickland doing drills that the guy has been doing his entire life - I'd actually be embarrassed for him if he DIDN'T dominate him
 
don't ask said:
Is this the guy who was a college wrestler?
Click to expand...



This is the video you're probably thinking of. Dylan Fairchild, also an offensive lineman in the NFL. He went 68-0 as a high school wrestler in Georgia and won two state titles. Didn't wrestle beyond that from what I can tell, probably because he was focused on collegiate football.
 
Safton said:


This is the video you're probably thinking of. Dylan Fairchild, also an offensive lineman in the NFL. He went 68-0 as a high school wrestler in Georgia and won two state titles. Didn't wrestle beyond that from what I can tell, probably because he was focused on collegiate football.
Click to expand...

Yes! That's the dude! Thank you for the link
 
Safton said:


This is the video you're probably thinking of. Dylan Fairchild, also an offensive lineman in the NFL. He went 68-0 as a high school wrestler in Georgia and won two state titles. Didn't wrestle beyond that from what I can tell, probably because he was focused on collegiate football.
Click to expand...

I'm glad Sean didn't poopie pants the first time this dude grabbed his arm.......

Sean hanging with a 23 year old 300lb NFL two time state high school wrestling champ, two time NCAA football champ is fucking impressive. I wish the guy would have tombstone'd him tho
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Sean Strickland Facing Suspension/Punishment from NSAC
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,157
Messages
57,650,021
Members
175,784
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top