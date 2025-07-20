No more rematches for Max please, give him Pimblett

Koro_11
3 fights with Dustin
3 fights with Volk
2 fights with Aldo
And now he’s asking for a rematch with Ilia.
Ffs there’s a dozen interesting fresh new matchups for him at 155 that he actually has a chance of winning, please no Ilia, no Gaethje, if you really wanna do a rematch I guess you could do Charles because that one ended weird, but that’s the only exception.
IF he can get 2 more top ranked wins at 155 and Ilia is still champ sure, but a competitive decision over Dustin who had one foot out the door doesn’t even put him in the conversation yet.
Give him Pimblett next and if he can win that one give him a top 5 in a title shot eliminator.
