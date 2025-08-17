  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

No more masters in the ufc, where are the new jacare or demian maia that will give khamzat real problems

Y

yoni22

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Apr 19, 2010
Messages
190
Reaction score
148
We always say the sport is evolving, khamzat is a true master of 1 discipline, but where are the ground or wrestling true masters,
i would bet a prime jacare beats khamzat pretty easy, demian maia would have made it a stand up fight, even a prime johnny hendricks would have give khamzat a run for his money, our only hope now is bo nickel to dethrone this one fight a year blanket and he doesnt look like the man for this job,
jon jones or another big heavyweight needed, all the others will suffer the same fate as ddp.
 
Last edited:
It's over for those type of fighters. It's the dawn of a new generation..

a3cgig.gif
 
We won't see anymore of those masters at the top IMO. The sport has evolved where people train MMA out the gate rather than a specific martial art. It was great while it lasted though.

Poatan is the last one of those masters who got to the very top, but we all knew all along that his reign would end the moment he fought a legit grappler.
 
Last edited:
Funny seeing people trying to find fighters to beat Khamzat. Burns is more evolved than them and Khamzat won that decisively. Maybe RoboCop is modern Jacare. Too bad he's far from a title shot.
 
Tweak896 said:
Funny seeing people trying to find fighters to beat Khamzat. Burns is more evolved than them and Khamzat won that decisively. Maybe RoboCop is modern Jacare. Too bad he's far from a title shot.
Click to expand...
I know they say Robocop is legit on the ground (not sure if he's a BB), but we've only seen his standup in the UFC. I got my money on Borz ragdolling him.
 
Nabs said:
I know they say Robocop is legit on the ground (not sure if he's a BB), but we've only seen his standup in the UFC. I got my money on Borz ragdolling him.
Click to expand...
He's a legit black belt. Probably the best at MW. Also has hands and power. His issue is gas tank. Though if Khamzat had as bad of a gas tank as people say here, you'd think he'd be the worst matchup.
 
Nabs said:
Although I agree, it def would be a striking fest. If he avoided Gilbert on the ground, I know he wouldn't ventured in Maia's guard or on the ground either.
Click to expand...
There would no need for him to risk it, but I think he'd do fine if it came to that. The strength and athleticism gap would be absolutely enormous.
 
How about Khamzat just fight as needed and defend against RDR, Fluffy, Ciao/Imavov

Each presents a challenge and allows Khamzat to grow as champ before ditching weight classes, as he was already saying he wants to do


I wouldn’t say no to him vs Ank though
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AndrewGolota48
Fights where we call cope and act like the fighter we are rooting for has a real chance to win.
Replies
18
Views
735
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich
AndrewGolota48
"This loss will be good for Bo in the long run. He wasn't brought up properly. No shame in losing to RDR" etc etc
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
Pilo
Pilo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,437
Messages
57,716,581
Members
175,819
Latest member
teeping

Share this page

Back
Top