No more masters in the ufc, where are the new jacare or demian maia that will give khamzat real problems

We always say the sport is evolving, khamzat is a true master of 1 discipline, but where are the ground or wrestling true masters,
i would bet a prime jacare beats khamzat pretty easy, demian maia would have made it a stand up fight, even a prime johnny hendricks would have give khamzat a run for his money, our only hope now is bo nickel to dethrone this one fight a year blanket and he doesnt look like the man for this job,
jon jones or another big heavyweight needed, all the others will suffer the same fate as ddp.
