No more Creators in MMA

The sport should evolve, correct ? This is why no names like Paddy the Baddie would beat a prime Royce Gracie. However, Gracie would always be a legend and he accomplished more for the sport.

The sport evolved due adaptation to counter or surpass the current techniques/styles.
Or also we had creators :
- Mark Coleman invented ground and pound
- Ken Shamrock and Funaki introduced shoot fighting
- Cro Cop demonstrated kickboxing can translate to MMA etc
- Khabib introduced Dagestani Sambo and strategy to win a fight

However, what Inventors do we still have in MMA?
Rare. Some guys are just very good at it (Topuria or Mighty Mouse) , but they are not creators.



Rare contemporan examples:

1. Dricus - he was able to embed chaos into fighting
2. Strickland - weird, geeky defense that actually works . Call me crazy, he does some wing Chun defense with his hands, combined with boxing


That's it ? Nothing to be improved into clinch to ground transition?

Psychological warfare to make your adversary overconfident like Cutelaba tried to do vs Ankalaev?

Nothing to improve on countering point fighters like Gane ?

Nothing to improve to counter Merab's spam takedown storm ?
 
Why nobody tries wing Chun + brutal 12 to 6 elbows while being on top in the guard?
 
Why nobody tries to invent other type of low kicks....like Bendo started to calf kick ?
 
Which Strickland fights show wing chun style defense? I'd like to see that
 
