The only UFC fighter that can make enough to be on that list is Conor. And that’s if he fights twice during the calendar year, or whatever their “year” is.



Outside of the UFC, if Oil Shieks offered him a ridiculous sum (50M+) to fight whomever in whatever sport. That would put him on there, in the same general position as Fury. But he still owes the UFC 2 fights.



And I don’t care. It has nothing to do with me.