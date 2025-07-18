  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

No matter what happens tomorrow, Usyk needs time off (so I doubt he'll fight twice more)

I think Olek wins, but this would be his 3rd fight in 14 months, after absorbing 55 power punches and 56 jabs just to the head (vs 260+lbs Fury #1) and 66 and 36 (vs 28+lbs Fury #2).
And the current Dubois is a monster.

Basically camp-fight-recovery and back again, thrice. At 38. And his training camps are known for being tough as hell.
Well, it shows in his insane shape.

Most of you are talking (don't get me wrong, it would be tits) about him fighting Parker, and Agit, and Jai.

I hope he will, but I think once he settles things with Dubois... he has one more vs Opetaia, and that's it.
He's said he struggles to stay this big, too.

Because I believe that, as talented as proven as Kabayel and Parker are, Dubois will rule the division at least for some time after Usyk is gone.

Thoughts?
 
Let's not jump into that discussion prematurely, Dubois is young and has a huge punch so it's no pushover.
 
