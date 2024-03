mma.fan.96 said: With two losses to Khiramagomedov, the UFC needs to bring him in like Pereira. Click to expand...

Back then when Shavkat was 19 and 21 when lost those amateur bouts, he had pretty weak defensive wrestling. Back then he'd probably have lost to a guy like Magny too. He improved a lot in his wrestling since then, it showed offensively and defensively vs guys like Odilov, Prikaza, Magny etc. He'd absolutely annihilate Khiramagomedov now.A lot of Russians have amateur bouts after going pro. Ankalaev has an amateur loss after going pro, Magomed Umalatov does as well. It's not a big deal, they are competing several times in a night with no preparation often times and were young.