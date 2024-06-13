  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

No Matter How Many Ways I Look At It, Circumcision is Wrong

At the end of the day, what is happening is the removal of a baby's body part for basically no reason.

"Cleaner"? Never would a woman be asked to remove body parts to appear "cleaner".

Reduces sexual assault? Who knows. Maybe sexually assaulting 500 million babies is worth it. Ask your pastor.

Increases the population by hypersexualizing boys? Yes. But that seems bad. Why do it. Advance society instead. Create better drugs. Do something, anything, besides hacking off body parts

Discuss
 
And all the body parts get turned into cosmetic products for rich ppl

The rich are Literally chopping us up into pieces and parading around with our skins on their face
 
Happy with my anteater

I watched a video recently about a crazy internet personality whose whole life revolves around being angry about his parents getting him circumcised as a kid. It's honestly pretty sad because his parents are obviously normal people who love their son, but he's so hateful towards them and gives them all kinds of shit

 
Sorry to hear about your circumcision gone wrong
 
I wish I had a foreskin. Those nightmare stories about it getting stuck closed and dick cheese is terrible though
 
A rabbi is planning on retiring from his main occupation, which is giving circumcisions.

Over the years he's saved up all the foreskins from all the circumcisions he's taken part in. He looks at them and decides to take them to the local leatherworker to see if something can be made of them.

The rabbi explains that he'd like to have a retirement gift made out of the foreskins and the leatherworker agrees and tells the rabbi to come back in a couple weeks.

A couple weeks later the rabbi comes back and the leatherworker hands him a wallet."All those foreskins and you only made me a wallet?!?" The rabbi exclaims.

The leatherworker replies, "Don't fret, if you rub it a bit it becomes a suitcase."
 
