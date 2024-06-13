No Matter How Many Ways I Look At It, Circumcision is Wrong

Bballfan123
At the end of the day, what is happening is the removal of a baby's body part for basically no reason.
"Cleaner"? Never would a woman be asked to remove body parts to appear "cleaner".
Reduces sexual assault? Who knows. Maybe sexually assaulting 500 million babies is worth it. Ask your pastor.
Increases the population by hypersexualizing boys? Yes. But that seems bad. Why do it. Advance society instead. Create better drugs. Do something, anything, besides hacking off body parts
Discuss
