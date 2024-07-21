Multiplatform No Man's Sky- 5.0

I have to say this seems to be a really nice redemption story. I was really apprehensive when the game was announced, and I think I have a pretty good bullshit detector. Held out on a pre-order and turned out to be validated. Hello Games understandably got a lot of flack for this, but by golly... every single time I hear about it, it looks like more and more gets fixed. Kind of a Cyberpunk thing. This latest update looks really, really good.

Steam Sale 60% off right now! Ends July 29th.
 
I've been debating on picking this up as amazon has it for around 20 bucks. The amount of time they have put in to improve and add to this game is wild. They could have easily cut their losses and moved on as the majority of companies do these days. I love a nice redemption story in gaming.
 
