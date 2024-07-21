I have to say this seems to be a really nice redemption story. I was really apprehensive when the game was announced, and I think I have a pretty good bullshit detector. Held out on a pre-order and turned out to be validated. Hello Games understandably got a lot of flack for this, but by golly... every single time I hear about it, it looks like more and more gets fixed. Kind of a Cyberpunk thing. This latest update looks really, really good.



Steam Sale 60% off right now! Ends July 29th.

