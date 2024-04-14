KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2015
- Messages
- 11,802
- Reaction score
- 46,818
Bisping lost a big chunk of his soul that day that will never come backPing can say whatever he wants, but he’ll never get back what Hendo took from him that day.
NEVER!!! Joe Son deserver 10x that many shots to the nuts.While we're at it Bisping, we should overturn Hackney vs Son for the groin shots.
Testosterone Urinary Elephantitis?didn't Dan end up getting a TUE when USADA was around
He probably just jealous that Dan was actually the real first ever in UFC to be a simultaneous double champ
He did lose an eye against Belfort, i think its a lil bit worse.Bisping lost a big chunk of his soul that day that will never come back
He covered what he lost with a belt Hendo couldn't ever winPing can say whatever he wants, but he’ll never get back what Hendo took from him that day.
I remember at the time being so stoked. Bisping really went full heel on that season of TUF and everyone hated him lol. Looking at it now makes me cringe. I don't blame Bisping for never wanting to be cool with him.Don't care what anyone says Dan's a POS for throwing that shot when he even later admitted he know he was out cold.