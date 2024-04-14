Media No love lost between Dan Henderson and Michael Bisping

didn't Dan end up getting a TUE when USADA was around


He probably just jealous that Dan was actually the real first ever in UFC to be a simultaneous double champ
 
If they fought 100 times at their peak, let's say they both win 50 times. But the 50 times Hendo wins are going to be all kos and Bispings 50 are close decisions. Dan was the better fighter imo.
 
Craig Hogg said:
Don't care what anyone says Dan's a POS for throwing that shot when he even later admitted he know he was out cold.
Click to expand...
I remember at the time being so stoked. Bisping really went full heel on that season of TUF and everyone hated him lol. Looking at it now makes me cringe. I don't blame Bisping for never wanting to be cool with him.
 
The rematch an ancient Hendo that almost had a repeat - Hendo owns Bisping
 
Last edited:
Post trt necrotic Hendo 10-8ed Champ Bisping.


That was so pathetic.
 
Hendo still living on that KO over Bisping. Seems like a deeply unhappy guy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,101
Messages
55,404,350
Members
174,761
Latest member
RedCorner

Share this page

Back
Top