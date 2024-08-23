Natasha Turak

@NATASHATURAK

The kingdom’s $925 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, saw its assets jump 29% in 2023 — and domestic investment was a major driver.

“The days of viewing Saudi Arabia as a mere financial reservoir are ending,” one business executive told CNBC.

Saudi Arabia’s recently-updated Investment Law seeks to attract more foreign investment as well — and it’s set itself a lofty goal of attracting $100 billion in annual foreign direct investment by 2030.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Xavierarnau | E+ | Getty Images

The fund’s investments in domestic infrastructure and real estate development grew 15% year-on-year to 233 billion riyals, while its foreign investments increased 14% to 586 billion riyals.

“The new investment law is absolutely critical to facilitating more FDI, but it remains to be seen whether it will lead to the huge increase and quantum of capital required,”

No more ‘dumb money’​