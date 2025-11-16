No knees Usman will get the next title fight

mideastbeast

mideastbeast

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Apr 17, 2007
Messages
970
Reaction score
658
Kamaru Usman has lost 3 of his last 4 fights but Dana constantly praises him as the greatest welterweight ever with 5 title defenses vs GSP's 12 title defenses before GSP moved up and took the middleweight belt.

I'm guessing Dana will gaslight casuals into thinking that washed 38yr old Usman who'll be 39 by the time he fights again is the most deserving of the next title shot.
 
Last edited:
Nah, not after the performances of Morales and Prates last night. People would be pissed. Morales has to have the next shot, unless Ilia decides to go up to WW.
 
djason1988 said:
Nah, not after the performances of Morales and Prates last night. People would be pissed. Morales has to have the next shot, unless Ilia decides to go up to WW.
Click to expand...
I hate the fight for Topuria. He already moved up to lightweight and at lightweight he has a great chance to beat Makhachev. I don't think it's a good idea for Topuria to move up again to welterweight.
 
dana-white-ufc-president.gif
 
I’d give him a pass for the Khamzat fight but yeah losing twice to Leon & decisioning Buckley in the past 4 years isn’t TS worthy especially when ww is teeming with top talent

He should be backup though to whoever it is
 
mideastbeast said:
Kamaru Usman has lost 3 of his last 4 fights but Dana constantly praises him as the greatest welterweight ever with 5 title defenses vs GSP's 12 title defenses before GSP moved up and took the middleweight belt.

I'm guessing Dana will gaslight casuals into thinking that washed 38yr old Usman who'll be 39 by the time he fights again is the most deserving of the next title shot.
Click to expand...

Well since you're ballwashing GSP, what did he do to deserve a title fight at MW after taking 4 years off and arguably losing to Hendricks? At least Usman has been somewhat active, and a lot of people that he beat the current MW champ.
 
mideastbeast said:
I hate the fight for Topuria. He already moved up to lightweight and at lightweight he has a great chance to beat Makhachev. I don't think it's a good idea for Topuria to move up again to welterweight.
Click to expand...
I agree completely. Ilia will never be a true WW, and it's disingenuous of Islam to act amenable to the fight now, after running from him at LW.
 
TITS said:
Well since you're ballwashing GSP, what did he do to deserve a title fight at MW after taking 4 years off and arguably losing to Hendricks? At least Usman has been somewhat active, and a lot of people that he beat the current MW champ.
Click to expand...
"Somewhat active"? Kamaru fought once this year and didn't fight at all in 2024. GSP didn't deserve a middleweight title fight but Usman is no way above him as the best welterweight.
 
TITS said:
Well since you're ballwashing GSP, what did he do to deserve a title fight at MW after taking 4 years off and arguably losing to Hendricks? At least Usman has been somewhat active, and a lot of people that he beat the current MW champ.
Click to expand...
Usman hasn't been active. And no, not a lot of people thought he beat the MW champ. They mostly think he drew at best
 
mideastbeast said:
"Somewhat active"? Kamaru fought once this year and didn't fight at all in 2024. GSP didn't deserve a middleweight title fight but Usman is no way above him as the best welterweight.
Click to expand...

Why are you even bringing up retired GSP in the first place? I think Usman would have beaten him. Islam would absolutely demolish prime GSP too. It's not 2017 anymore.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Usman hasn't been active. And no, not a lot of people thought he beat the MW champ. They mostly think he drew at best
Click to expand...

I said SOMEWHAT active. Do you fucking people not understand what that means? It means not taking a 4 year vacation.
 
TITS said:
I said SOMEWHAT active. Do you fucking people not understand what that means? It means not taking a 4 year vacation.
Click to expand...
You're kinda dumb so I'm ignoring you. Enjoy your yellow card.
 
Last edited:
TITS said:
I said SOMEWHAT active. Do you fucking people not understand what that means? It means not taking a 4 year vacation.
Click to expand...
Then you meant RELATIVELY active because of the specific cherrypick comparison. Neither were "somewhat active"
 
Bro welterweight ain't moving.

Islam is going to wait for Topuria to come up and fight next summer. Then after that he will probably hold the belt for 6-12 months before retiring.

I don't think we see any of the current 170 pound contenders fight for a belt until late 2026 at the earliest.
 
mideastbeast said:
Kamaru Usman has lost 3 of his last 4 fights but Dana constantly praises him as the greatest welterweight ever with 5 title defenses vs GSP's 12 title defenses before GSP moved up and took the middleweight belt.

I'm guessing Dana will gaslight casuals into thinking that washed 38yr old Usman who'll be 39 by the time he fights again is the most deserving of the next title shot.
Click to expand...

Dana got away with giving Porier an undeserved title shot against Islam, but it won't work with Usman.

Welterweight is too stacked with talent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Islam Makhachev doubling down on K. Usman as title challenger "It's the hardest fight for me"
2 3
Replies
43
Views
703
PDestroyer1405
P

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,045
Messages
58,477,915
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top