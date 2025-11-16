No knees Usman will get the next title fight

mideastbeast
Kamaru Usman has lost 3 of his last 4 fights but Dana constantly praises him as the greatest welterweight ever with 5 title defenses vs GSP's 12 title defenses before GSP moved up and took the middleweight belt.
I'm guessing Dana will gaslight casuals into thinking that washed 38yr old Usman who'll be 39 by the time he fights again is the most deserving of the next title shot.
