No Jones glazing for months from Dana - guess it didn’t work out

Dana was kissing Jones ass for months almost years in the hopes that he would play ball during negotiations over a fight with Aspinall. I think what people don’t realise is that Jon has been retired for about 5 years now. He’s not interested in actually competing anymore, he just wants to put on exhibitions where there is nothing coming back his way - Gane/Miocic. Now, to be fair, this is all any man wants - to be that good compared to your peers that you can just do what you want at will, I’m not saying Jones is wrong for wanting this, but it’s wrong that he’s actually being fed easy match ups and old men to facilitate this delusion. But because it’s mutually beneficial to both UFC and Jon Jones it happens. It’s gross and illegitimate





This weekends broadcast had commentators daring to question Jones phoney goat claim. They were saying Valentina could be, which was hilarious in itself, but it’s evidence of the switching stances behind the scenes - like the fanbase the brass are tired of Jones and starting to realise the damage they are doing to their brand and roster.





Jon is no where near being the greatest of all time for me. I put Anderson, Aldo, Silva, Holloway all those guys above him - he’s never done anything close to the levels of performance those guys have put in. Jon is a product of marketing and a phoney record where incompetent judges saved him from legit losses. All he has is eye pokes



There’s my monthly Jones rant until he retires. Then the sport can start to heal.