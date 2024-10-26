No interest in DDP vs Strickland 2. Give Khamzat the titleshot.

Rorschachxx
is sitting first row on the Belal express.
Thats how you make a statement.
Maybe they can do a Saudi or Abu-Dhabi PPV in March? Going to be interesting to see when/where Khamzat fights for the beltCan he get into Australia?
Apparently Khamzat felt something in Rob’s jaw click. So that caused the fast tap.That was such a strange tap. It didn't even look like it was under the chin and Whittaker tapped crazy fast.