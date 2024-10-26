No interest in DDP vs Strickland 2. Give Khamzat the titleshot.

agree. ddp already beat strickland. let strickland wait for the winner of khamzat and ddp
 
That was such a strange tap. It didn't even look like it was under the chin and Whittaker tapped crazy fast.
 
Yeah, I agree that was a statement.
 
Give him the title shot....a performance like that against Rob

If Khamzat can just stay healthy then he is the GOAT

Dricus is in trouble...
 
I agree, much more interesting fight than Sean volume jabbing tô decision.
Plus curious tô see How DDP would fare on the grappling
 
Certainly, that’s how you back up the hype.

Bravo.
 
dana would be a moron to give anyone but khamzat the title shot after that performance !
 
