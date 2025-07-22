No Follow Up Needed: One and Done KILLSHOTS

WoozyFailGuy
If you're having a slow night or day, enjoy some KOs, including some you may have forgotten!
0:00 Yoo vs Saragih
1:49 De Castro vs Tafa (2nd fattest fight on record)
3:17 Machida vs Belfort (P4P Most Honorable Fighter All Time)
4:49 Gustafsson vs Teixeira
6:43 Emmett vs Mitchell
8:42 Lawler vs Price
11:08 Topuria vs Herbert
12:22 Vanatta vs Makdessi
13:24 Irvin vs Martin (Last Superman KO I can remember)
14:47 Garbrandt vs Assuncao (Best ever buzzer beater?)
16:37 Prochazka vs Reyes
17:54 O'Malley vs Wineland
19:22 Moraes vs Sterling
20:53 Almeida vs Alhassan (Some say Alhassan still has a headache)
22:37 Holloway vs Gaethje
25:00 Dariush vs Klose (Benny's career highlight IMO even if Klose isn't the best)
27:03 Diaz vs Lawler (All time classic)
28:27 Holloway vs TKZ (Korean Zombie the only guy to make Max walk backwards besides Ilia)
30:58 Hunt vs Nelson (Announcers are wrong Hunt wasn't 1st, Arlovski knocked Roy out in Elite XC)
32:05 Edwards vs Usman 2
34:32 Barboza vs Etim
35:50 Chandler vs Ferguson
