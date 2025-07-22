  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

No Follow Up Needed: One and Done KILLSHOTS

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2009
Messages
12,824
Reaction score
28,434
If you're having a slow night or day, enjoy some KOs, including some you may have forgotten!



0:00 Yoo vs Saragih
1:49 De Castro vs Tafa (2nd fattest fight on record)
3:17 Machida vs Belfort (P4P Most Honorable Fighter All Time)
4:49 Gustafsson vs Teixeira
6:43 Emmett vs Mitchell
8:42 Lawler vs Price
11:08 Topuria vs Herbert
12:22 Vanatta vs Makdessi
13:24 Irvin vs Martin (Last Superman KO I can remember)
14:47 Garbrandt vs Assuncao (Best ever buzzer beater?)
16:37 Prochazka vs Reyes
17:54 O'Malley vs Wineland
19:22 Moraes vs Sterling
20:53 Almeida vs Alhassan (Some say Alhassan still has a headache)
22:37 Holloway vs Gaethje
25:00 Dariush vs Klose (Benny's career highlight IMO even if Klose isn't the best)
27:03 Diaz vs Lawler (All time classic)
28:27 Holloway vs TKZ (Korean Zombie the only guy to make Max walk backwards besides Ilia)
30:58 Hunt vs Nelson (Announcers are wrong Hunt wasn't 1st, Arlovski knocked Roy out in Elite XC)
32:05 Edwards vs Usman 2
34:32 Barboza vs Etim
35:50 Chandler vs Ferguson
 
Last edited:
Is this updated compared to the last time this topic was posted?
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
If you're having a slow night or day, enjoy some KOs, including some you may have forgotten!



0:00 Yoo vs Saragih
1:49 De Castro vs Tafa (2nd fattest fight on record)
3:17 Machida vs Belfort (P4P Most Honorable Fighter All Time)
4:49 Gustafsson vs Teixeira
6:43 Emmett vs Mitchell
8:42 Lawler vs Price
11:08 Topuria vs Herbert
12:22 Vanatta vs Makdessi
13:24 Irvin vs Martin (Last Superman KO I can remember)
14:47 Garbrandt vs Assuncao (Best ever buzzer beater?)
16:37 Prochazka vs Reyes
17:54 O'Malley vs Wineland
19:22 Moraes vs Sterling
20:53 Almeida vs Alhassan (Some say Alhassan still has a headache)
22:37 Holloway vs Gaethje
25:00 Dariush vs Klose (Benny's career highlight IMO even if Klose isn't the best)
27:03 Diaz vs Lawler (All time classic)
28:27 Holloway vs TKZ (Korean Zombie the only guy to make Max walk backwards besides Ilia)
30:58 Hunt vs Nelson (Announcers are wrong Hunt wasn't 1st, Arlovski knocked Roy out in Elite XC)
32:05 Edwards vs Usman 2
34:32 Barboza vs Etim
35:50 Chandler vs Ferguson
Click to expand...

The uselessness of Belfort after he was off testosterone boosters never ceases to amaze me.

Steroids work, and the fact that rich playboys get to better juice makes the sport unfair
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,357
Messages
57,595,643
Members
175,760
Latest member
Headers

Share this page

Back
Top