  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News No deaths in UFC like we have in boxing…is UFC lucky or do they do things better?

El Fernas

El Fernas

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jul 16, 2014
Messages
27,436
Reaction score
16,979
So far for a long amount of time and huge number of fights and some very bad looking beatings, the UFC hasnt had the bad luck of a UFC related death from a competing fighter, are they doing things the right way, or are they just lucky it hasnt happened to them?

Of course, the biggest offender when it comes to deaths is boxing, but at the same time, its not like the top promotions are having deaths left and right, but there is something to it.

Point is, there are 2 boxers who competed in the same card (not against each other) that died after, Japan is a pretty developed country, they are not known for cutting corners.

www.nbcnews.com

Two Japanese boxers die from brain injuries in separate fights

Both 28-year-old boxers underwent operations for subdural haematoma, or bleeding inside the skull, after being injured in separate bouts on the same card.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
 
I think the chances go up the more fighters rely on dehydration, but the refs usually err on the side of caution.
 
El Fernas said:
So far for a long amount of time and huge number of fights and some very bad looking beatings, the UFC hasnt had the bad luck of a UFC related death from a competing fighter, are they doing things the right way, or are they just lucky it hasnt happened to them?

Of course, the biggest offender when it comes to deaths is boxing, but at the same time, its not like the top promotions are having deaths left and right, but there is something to it.

Point is, there are 2 boxers who competed in the same card (not against each other) that died after, Japan is a pretty developed country, they are not known for cutting corners.

www.nbcnews.com

Two Japanese boxers die from brain injuries in separate fights

Both 28-year-old boxers underwent operations for subdural haematoma, or bleeding inside the skull, after being injured in separate bouts on the same card.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
Click to expand...

Why does your thread title say "First UFC Death"? The story you linked was from boxing.
 
In boxing there are significantly more rounds then there's the standing 8 count and knock down 10 count which allows fighters to repeatedly get their shit rocked and keep fighting as long as they can continue to get up. Where as with MMA there is no standing 8 so as soon as a fighter is out on their feet the fight is stopped and when a fighter is KO'ed the fight is over so damage is minimized. Not to mention in boxing there's a lot of head hunting and they they are using bigger gloves which have more cushioning which allow fighters to take more damage which makes it even worse. Where as with MMA the gloves are smaller and have less padding meaning fighters can't absorb as many blows without going down and there's a lot more options when it comes to how to win so they aren't getting punched in the head nearly as much.
 
TITS said:
Why does your thread title say "First UFC Death"? The story you linked was from boxing.
Click to expand...
Clickbait title? JK, english is not my first language, it sounded better in my head sherbro, you and all of sherdog know that there hasnt been one in the UFC (yet), its just another thread to discuss how the UFC has been on a long run without any death while other MMA promotions have had them, even BKFC had one already.
 
In boxing you take strikes to just two sections of your body, the torso and head with the head generally receiving more hits. You can take a punch that results in a concussion, but as long as you can still get up off the canvas within a 10 count you can keep fighting to continue to take more shots to the head.

MMA having leg strikes (often thrown to the opponent's legs), submission finishes and no 10 count to a downed fighter, all make it much safer to the brain.
 
Pompey Junglist said:
It's boxing gloves. They allow your brain to take far more cumulative damage than just being KTFO with a UFC glove.
Click to expand...
This is it, its never talked about as the reason because the whole sport revolves around the gloves. Different gloves = different sport
 
It's a different sport, there's different risks. The refs are pretty good. If a fighter looks out of it, it's probably getting stopped either by the ref immediately or his opponent is going to start wailing on him until the ref does stop it. Boxing gives a concussed guy with jelly legs 10 seconds to try and stand-up again and get back to it. Where they get the shit knocked out of them again. Boxing, you can pretty much get knocked down every round and keep going as long as it's not 3x in a single round, right? That can lead to some bad consequences...Just MAKE it to the next round and unless the ref is feeling cautious, you're free to get your head knocked some more. 12 rounds of that vs 3 (or 5 in the UFC)...
<Fedor23>
 
CatchtheseHands said:
In boxing there are significantly more rounds then there's the standing 8 count and knock down 10 count which allows fighters to repeatedly get their shit rocked and keep fighting as long as they can continue to get up. Where as with MMA there is no standing 8 so as soon as a fighter is out on their feet the fight is stopped and when a fighter is KO'ed the fight is over so damage is minimized. Not to mention in boxing there's a lot of head hunting and they they are using bigger gloves which have more cushioning which allow fighters to take more damage which makes it even worse. Where as with MMA the gloves are smaller and have less padding meaning fighters can't absorb as many blows without going down and there's a lot more options when it comes to how to win so they aren't getting punched in the head nearly as much.
Click to expand...

Imagine having 2 minutes to be as explosive as you want with your strikes, gas out, take a break, and get refreshed to go crazy again for 2 minutes.

In MMA, with 5 rounds, you run out of explosiveness in 2 minutes and then have to pace yourself for 3 minutes.
 
El Fernas said:
So far for a long amount of time and huge number of fights and some very bad looking beatings, the UFC hasnt had the bad luck of a UFC related death from a competing fighter, are they doing things the right way, or are they just lucky it hasnt happened to them?

Of course, the biggest offender when it comes to deaths is boxing, but at the same time, its not like the top promotions are having deaths left and right, but there is something to it.

Point is, there are 2 boxers who competed in the same card (not against each other) that died after, Japan is a pretty developed country, they are not known for cutting corners.

www.nbcnews.com

Two Japanese boxers die from brain injuries in separate fights

Both 28-year-old boxers underwent operations for subdural haematoma, or bleeding inside the skull, after being injured in separate bouts on the same card.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
Click to expand...


You realize the sport is mixed martial arts right not UFC....
 
Tito Tapped said:
Boxing has 100 years on the UFC. We've already seen deaths in MMA. Eventually it will happen in the UFC.
Click to expand...
hate to say it, but it's true. i'd say it's just a matter of time. i mean look at that slam the other night, a guy could easily wind up with a broken neck from that. and we've seen 5 round beatdowns (e.g. glover smith) where the concussions could have easily piled up. it will be very interesting what happens next too, how the public reacts (wants to ban it again, probably) and how the ufc spins it and things.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,838
Messages
57,686,341
Members
175,807
Latest member
Fug

Share this page

Back
Top