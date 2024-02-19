No Chin Volk is going to be ugly.

So that's how he went on a 22 fight win streak and 12-0 in the UFC plus being one of the greatest champions at 145. "Homer Simpson-esque survivalism" and not skill.The truth is that Volk got to where he is by surviving many killshots (getting rocked by Max, put in a choke by Ortega). SO he wasn't winning because he was avoiding fight-ending mistakes, he was just so thick-skulled and bull-necked that he could survive those.
Does that make him the greatest FW? I guess it depends on whether you value skill over Homer Simpson-esque survivalism.
He's only on one consecutive losing streak. LOL at being finished 'left and right'.No more skill than other top guys at FW. Being able to take killshots is what put him over the edge. Now that he's lost that, he's getting finished left and right, in the early rounds no less.
That's true.Topuria ko’s volk with that punch at any point in his career…..people acting like he’s Chuck Liddell ffs
Islam broke volkThat's true.
I wonder now though, after that Topuria Ko what his chin will be like.
Obligatory fighter-was-never-that-good post after dominant champ loses. Gotta love sherdog.
Does that make him the greatest FW? I guess it depends on whether you value skill over Homer Simpson-esque survivalism.