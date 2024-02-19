No Chin Volk is going to be ugly.

Unless he straps up the wrestling shoes and goes on a nice little 2nd run.

basically, become Daginolvski (don't ask me
 
I think Volk is quite a handsome guy
Bur you are right if we remove his chin he would look pretty ugly
 
The truth is that Volk got to where he is by surviving many killshots (getting rocked by Max, put in a choke by Ortega). SO he wasn't winning because he was avoiding fight-ending mistakes, he was just so thick-skulled and bull-necked that he could survive those.
Does that make him the greatest FW? I guess it depends on whether you value skill over Homer Simpson-esque survivalism.
 
Volk got ko’d by a clean headkick and a fast shot on the chin he didn’t see coming and couldn’t roll with.

At no point in his career does he survive those. Losing a chin is only when shot you normally would survive suddenly start putting you out.
 
FeelingFroggy said:
The truth is that Volk got to where he is by surviving many killshots (getting rocked by Max, put in a choke by Ortega). SO he wasn't winning because he was avoiding fight-ending mistakes, he was just so thick-skulled and bull-necked that he could survive those.
Does that make him the greatest FW? I guess it depends on whether you value skill over Homer Simpson-esque survivalism.
So that's how he went on a 22 fight win streak and 12-0 in the UFC plus being one of the greatest champions at 145. "Homer Simpson-esque survivalism" and not skill.

<{cruzshake}>
 
VinceArch said:
So that's how he went on a 22 fight win streak and 12-0 in the UFC plus being one of the greatest champions at 145. "Homer Simpson-esque survivalism" and not skill.

<{cruzshake}>
No more skill than other top guys at FW. Being able to take killshots is what put him over the edge. Now that he's lost that, he's getting finished left and right, in the early rounds no less.
 
Pretty sure that going out after getting rocked and then hit on the button, isn't indicative of anything. He got caught. It happens.
 
FeelingFroggy said:
The truth is that Volk got to where he is by surviving many killshots (getting rocked by Max, put in a choke by Ortega). SO he wasn't winning because he was avoiding fight-ending mistakes, he was just so thick-skulled and bull-necked that he could survive those.
Does that make him the greatest FW? I guess it depends on whether you value skill over Homer Simpson-esque survivalism.
Obligatory fighter-was-never-that-good post after dominant champ loses. Gotta love sherdog.

IMG_2488.gif
 
