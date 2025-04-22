Kowboy On Sherdog
According to courthousenews.com, the Ninth Circuit upheld a previous ruling from U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in 2023, when she determined that Hunt failed to prove that the promotion and White booked him against Brock Lesnar at UFC while knowing that his opponent was using performance enhancing drugs. The Ninth Circuit took a slightly different stance than Dorsey in its decision.
"Unfortunately, Hunt does not point to any evidence in the record of any physical, emotional, economic, or reputational damage or harm attributable to Defendants-Appellees’ conduct," the three-judge panel wrote in its ruling. "Indeed, while maintaining that such evidence does in fact exist, Hunt acknowledged both in his reply brief and at argument that evidence of damages has not yet been 'adequately presented.'"
White’s attorney declined to comment on the ruling, according to the report.
Hunt initially filed a civil lawsuit against the UFC, White and Lesnar in Nevada District Court in 2017, alleging that the defendants "affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit.” It also accused the parties of racketeering and fraud. The case was initially dismissed in 2019 but found new life in appeals court in 2021. Dorsey concluded that Hunt did not meet the evidentiary burden on his remaining claims of fraud, battery, aiding-and-abetting battery and civil conspiracy.
“In sum, each of Hunt’s fraud theories requires far too many inferential leaps and ignores too much contrary evidence for a jury to reasonably find in his favor, particularly by clear and convincing evidence,” Dorsey wrote in a 27-page opinion document in 2023.
Lesnar defeated Hunt via unanimous decision at UFC 200 in July 2016. It was revealed after the fact that the former heavyweight champion tested positive for the anti-estrogen agent clomiphene in both an in-competition and out-of-competition drug screening, and the result was overturned to a no contest. Lesnar was eventually suspended for one year and fined $250,000 for the failed drug tests. However, Hunt was upset that Lesnar received the majority of his purse and that his opponent was given an exemption from the USADA policy that requires fighters to enter the drug testing pool for a four-month period upon coming out of retirement.
After facing Lesnar, Hunt would compete five more times under the UFC banner, posting a 1-4 record within the Las Vegas-based promotion. His last appearance came at UFC Fight Night 142 on Dec. 1, 2018, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Justin Willis.
