Nintendo Switch 2 Officially Announced (Focused Direct April 2nd)

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

REDMOND, Wash.--( BUSINESS WIRE )--Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the Nintendo Switch system, will be released in 2025. Today Nintendo offered a first look at Nintendo Switch 2 in a video introducing the hardware. Watch the "Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer" on Nintendo of America's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itpcsQQvgAQ , and visit the Nintendo Switch 2 website https://www.nintendo.com/successor/en-us/ "Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025"Nintendo Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date.For more details on Nintendo Switch 2, please tune in for the "Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025" which will air on Wednesday, April 2.Nintendo will also hold Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events, where consumers can go hands-on with Nintendo Switch 2, in cities around the world.North America:Europe:Oceania:Asia:A Nintendo Account is necessary to participate in a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event. Ticket registrations for consumers will begin in the near future. Please visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/nintendo-switch-2-experience/ for more information.