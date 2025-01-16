  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Nintendo Switch 2 Officially Announced (Focused Direct April 2nd)

tMoB2Ug.jpeg

1737033079994.png

Backwards Compatibility with Switch 1 also confirmed
Switch 2 based Direct also coming April 2nd
 
Some More Info including locations for hands on experiences with the console

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the Nintendo Switch system, will be released in 2025. Today Nintendo offered a first look at Nintendo Switch 2 in a video introducing the hardware. Watch the "Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer" on Nintendo of America's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itpcsQQvgAQ, and visit the Nintendo Switch 2 website https://www.nintendo.com/successor/en-us/.

"Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025"
Nintendo Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date.

For more details on Nintendo Switch 2, please tune in for the "Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025" which will air on Wednesday, April 2.

Nintendo will also hold Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events, where consumers can go hands-on with Nintendo Switch 2, in cities around the world.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience host cities and schedule. All dates are local.

North America:

  • New York, April 4-6, 2025
  • Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
  • Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
  • Toronto, April 25-27, 2025
Europe:

  • Paris, April 4-6, 2025
  • London, April 11-13, 2025
  • Milan, April 25-27, 2025
  • Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
  • Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
  • Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025
Oceania:

  • Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025
Asia:

  • Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
  • Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
  • Hong Kong, To be announced
  • Taipei, To be announced
A Nintendo Account is necessary to participate in a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event. Ticket registrations for consumers will begin in the near future. Please visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/nintendo-switch-2-experience/ for more information.
