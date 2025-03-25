Nintendo Nintendo Megathread, v.6: Switch 2 Edition

Last Switch 1 fully focused Direct announced for tomorrow, 30 minutes with no Switch 2 stuff

Gm-NIqHWMAAOOjW
 
Pretty shitty direct. It’s the end of the switch so I guess it’s to be expected. Glad to see Metroid 4 being on regular switch. Probably the only two other games I’m interested in are that Pac-Man metrovania game and Saga Frontier 2 remaster which actually dropped today. I’ll probably pick this up on PlayStation when discounted. I love me some trophies. Wish Nintendo switch 2 would do that
 
Zazen said:
Pretty shitty direct. It’s the end of the switch so I guess it’s to be expected. Glad to see Metroid 4 being on regular switch. Probably the only two other games I’m interested in are that Pac-Man metrovania game and Saga Frontier 2 remaster which actually dropped today. I’ll probably pick this up on PlayStation when discounted. I love me some trophies. Wish Nintendo switch 2 would do that
Click to expand...
Poor Nintendo. I feel like no one is happy with the Directs no matter what they do, lol. All I needed to see was a new Rhythm Heaven to call this one a win. And I won't play it, but I love that they are making another Tomodachi Life.
 
Tomorrow is the big day. I don’t think it will be a day one purchase for me since all my time is spent on my PS5 and there’s a lot I’m into this year but I’ll watch the recording to see if there’s any third party stuff to be excited for. I’m really hoping there’s a FFIX remake and it’s not exclusive to Switch. That’s the one game that would make me consider a launch purchase. I’m bringing this up because in case you didn’t know they’ve started celebrating its anniversary with merchandise. Just kind of curious that it happens days away from a major direct. Besides that I hope we get Trails in the sky remake release date. Rumored for Sep 25 and I would like to get into this series finally. Is there anything you guys want from this direct?
 
Zazen said:
Tomorrow is the big day. I don’t think it will be a day one purchase for me since all my time is spent on my PS5 and there’s a lot I’m into this year but I’ll watch the recording to see if there’s any third party stuff to be excited for. I’m really hoping there’s a FFIX remake and it’s not exclusive to Switch. That’s the one game that would make me consider a launch purchase. I’m bringing this up because in case you didn’t know they’ve started celebrating its anniversary with merchandise. Just kind of curious that it happens days away from a major direct. Besides that I hope we get Trails in the sky remake release date. Rumored for Sep 25 and I would like to get into this series finally. Is there anything you guys want from this direct?
Click to expand...
Not exclusive to switch, but it is pretty amazing we are getting 3 Trails games this year, they definitely sped up their translations.

Exclusive to switch: Depending on launch games it will be a day one for me. Nintendo is the last system with truly exclusive games. So if it just a Mario game and a better looking Metroid, I will hold off.
 
So the Nintendo Switch 2 is just features the first Switch should have had, not all Switch games will be compatible, it has Xbox Kinect, old SD cards aren't compatible, and screen share seems to run at like 5 FPS lol
 
Zelda GPS, and build shares. For the upgraded version...hope they give the price.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

rikwebb
Nintendo Nintendo Switch 2 Officially Announced (Focused Direct April 2nd)
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Versez
Versez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,817
Messages
57,120,195
Members
175,546
Latest member
nfreeman

Share this page

Back
Top