Big rumor, good source
Poor Nintendo. I feel like no one is happy with the Directs no matter what they do, lol. All I needed to see was a new Rhythm Heaven to call this one a win. And I won't play it, but I love that they are making another Tomodachi Life.Pretty shitty direct. It’s the end of the switch so I guess it’s to be expected. Glad to see Metroid 4 being on regular switch. Probably the only two other games I’m interested in are that Pac-Man metrovania game and Saga Frontier 2 remaster which actually dropped today. I’ll probably pick this up on PlayStation when discounted. I love me some trophies. Wish Nintendo switch 2 would do that
Not exclusive to switch, but it is pretty amazing we are getting 3 Trails games this year, they definitely sped up their translations.Tomorrow is the big day. I don’t think it will be a day one purchase for me since all my time is spent on my PS5 and there’s a lot I’m into this year but I’ll watch the recording to see if there’s any third party stuff to be excited for. I’m really hoping there’s a FFIX remake and it’s not exclusive to Switch. That’s the one game that would make me consider a launch purchase. I’m bringing this up because in case you didn’t know they’ve started celebrating its anniversary with merchandise. Just kind of curious that it happens days away from a major direct. Besides that I hope we get Trails in the sky remake release date. Rumored for Sep 25 and I would like to get into this series finally. Is there anything you guys want from this direct?
I think we are due for a new Donkey Kong, but what I would really like to see is a new IP.Is there anything you guys want from this direct?
This is more about the system than the games, game directs will come later.2 games in 20 minutes...1 is Nintendo tour...
I'm expecting 400. If it is any more than that, I will be waiting awhileZelda GPS, and build shares. For the upgraded version...hope they give the price.