Tomorrow is the big day. I don’t think it will be a day one purchase for me since all my time is spent on my PS5 and there’s a lot I’m into this year but I’ll watch the recording to see if there’s any third party stuff to be excited for. I’m really hoping there’s a FFIX remake and it’s not exclusive to Switch. That’s the one game that would make me consider a launch purchase. I’m bringing this up because in case you didn’t know they’ve started celebrating its anniversary with merchandise. Just kind of curious that it happens days away from a major direct. Besides that I hope we get Trails in the sky remake release date. Rumored for Sep 25 and I would like to get into this series finally. Is there anything you guys want from this direct?