Indie Nine Sols - Sekiro & Hollow Knight-inspired, 2D action-platformer

https://shop.redcandlegames.com/projects/ninesols

They've met their goal 251% with 31 days to go.
Free demo - https://store.steampowered.com/app/1809540/Nine_Sols/


“A journey of Asian fantasy inspired by Sekiro, Hollow Knight and Katana Zero.”

Nine Sols is a lore-rich, hand-drawn 2D action platformer featuring intense deflection-focused combat, immersive storytelling, and a unique Taopunk setting.

Explore the land once home to an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero’s quest to slay the 9 Sols, formidable rulers of this forsaken realm.




 
Dinkin_Flicka said:
This looks fantastic. I forgot how much I can enjoy metroidvania games until I played through Hollow Knight. Going to go check the page out and throw down so e bucks.
Aeterna Noctis is out that is similar in some respects to HK. HK is much better Imo, but AN has some fun boss fights. The game is frustratingly difficult but they made an easier mode. I’m close to the end on the regular mode and will go back to it when I’m done with ER. Tbh, I’m almost dreading it.
 
The final boss in this is fucking brutal. In about 50 attempts I've made it to the second phase once, one of the hardest bosses I've ever fought in anything, how the fuck do you beat this lol
 
I forgot I have purchased this on Switch. Will need to jump back in at some point.
 
Fraz said:
The final boss in this is fucking brutal. In about 50 attempts I've made it to the second phase once, one of the hardest bosses I've ever fought in anything, how the fuck do you beat this lol
I've an affinity for "hard" games, but the end boss of Nine Sols stands out as the toughest in my experience. Brutal indeed. It's an endless barrage of attacks that requires you to be fully dialed in at all times, as lapses in concentration will quickly spell your end. You did good to get to the second phase at least. There's really no tricks, just stacking damage with talisman attacks and unbounded counters IIRC. 50 more attempts and you've got this!
unless you're on track to get the true ending, in which case, God help you
 
