https://shop.redcandlegames.com/projects/ninesols
They've met their goal 251% with 31 days to go.
Free demo - https://store.steampowered.com/app/1809540/Nine_Sols/
“A journey of Asian fantasy inspired by Sekiro, Hollow Knight and Katana Zero.”
Nine Sols is a lore-rich, hand-drawn 2D action platformer featuring intense deflection-focused combat, immersive storytelling, and a unique Taopunk setting.
Explore the land once home to an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero’s quest to slay the 9 Sols, formidable rulers of this forsaken realm.