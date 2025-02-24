  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Nina Drama learns Jiu Jitsu

mikey will never have a full contact MMA fight is my prediction.

Stop lying and saying he's a "UFC athlete." He is a fight pass grappler terrified of being hit
 
snugglecakes said:
mikey will never have a full contact MMA fight is my prediction.

Stop lying and saying he's a "UFC athlete." He is a fight pass grappler terrified of being hit
Click to expand...

I’ve found the vast majority of people who gravitate towards jiu jitsu are scared of getting hit, otherwise they’d be interested in a striking sport first and then add ground game
 
Pierced7681 said:
I’ve found the vast majority of people who gravitate towards jiu jitsu are scared of getting hit, otherwise they’d be interested in a striking sport first and then add ground game
Click to expand...


I love the life-long wrestlers that choose to stand-n-bang K-1 when they sign to the UFC
 
Nina is the devils plaything
Stay away fighters, she will curse you
 
Let's hope Mikey doesn't throw his back out trying to impress her like Arman did, lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rataria
Media FULL VID Shara "Bullet" And Nina Drama vlog
Replies
16
Views
1K
Steve Fox
Steve Fox
Sean Chowdhury
People are speculating that arman injured himself trying to impress Nina Drama, and it honestly makes sense
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
BangBang
BangBang
wwkirk
Media Some fighters mocking Arman for trying to impress Nina Drama
2 3
Replies
57
Views
3K
IndyCovaHart
IndyCovaHart

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,069
Messages
56,941,545
Members
175,469
Latest member
cookerjb

Share this page

Back
Top