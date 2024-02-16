Media Nina Drama gushing over Paulo Costa

that cringe influencer doesnt belong in the ufc
 
duke_droese said:
Yep. She's improved the reporting side just like powerslap has improved the MMA striking side.

What kind of virgins are into this silly flirting/sexual innuendo shit.
Damn fam I ain't even know you was a slap head like that
 
What's he saying at the beginning ?
 
Corrado Soprano said:
UFC is a fringe organization riddled with problems such as corruption, greed, and dishonesty. Nina Drama brings some legitimacy to an otherwise broken sport.
Very seriously, there are much more irritating (and visible) things in the UFC right now than Nina Drama. Bizarrely I mostly hear about her on sherdog by the way.
 
