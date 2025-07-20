  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Health NIN quandary.

I bought tickets for NIN for a September LA date. After my cats throwing up etc on the way to Vegas and having to come back home, I pretty much wrote it off seeing Trent again.

Found out during the week that the concert is the same day as his album release, so it's going to be fucking nuts.

I have a "wellness" check with the cats on the 16th, the gig is the 19th. I am so remote that without even thinking NIN that was the earliest vet appointment I could get.

Do y'all have these issues?
 
You're not going to go to a concert in 2 months time because your cat might be ill?

I do not have these issues.

Was meant to see them in the early 2000s, but he decided to OD the day of the show, so never did.
 
I thought cats were easy and self-sufficient? Some people might be too young to realize the importance on NIN in the 90s. They created a scene where I lived that had many clubs having an "Industrial" room that played that music. No clubs today do that. Hope you get there.
 
Do you know how many cats there are in the US? Toss your feeble feline out the windows, go see the show and then pick up a new one on the way home
 
