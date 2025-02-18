Hellowhosthat
Thrown together catch-weight fight but it's cool to see Austin get a chance imo. I think at 170 he'll do pretty well.
Calling it the cantender series at this point is a can move. The show has proven itself to be one of the best vehicles for getting new contenders into the UFC.
Austin vanderford is a mid-carder at best. Hopefully he gets ko’ed this w-e
Wait, this jobber get signed but Pitbul and Pico don't?
mid-carders don't belong in the UFC. The UFC is for young prospects and title contenders.What's wrong with being a mid carder?